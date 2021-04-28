© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

President Biden's Address To Congress, Annotated

By NPR Staff
Published April 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT
President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening in the U.S. Capitol.
Updated April 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET

"America is on the move again," President Biden said in his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night, remarks given amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech came about 100 days into his presidency, and was delivered to a Capitol chamber with reduced occupancy, as a result of the pandemic.

Biden used his address to make the case for huge new investments and tax reforms to overhaul the U.S. economy.

Here's video of the full address, and below that NPR reporters provided fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks:

