Residents say We Energies proposed rate hike too much to bear

On a steamy hot Tuesday morning — a day you hope every person has access to air conditioning — a cluster of folks gathered outside We Energies headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

They were there to protest the utility’s proposed residential rate hike for electric, steam and natural gas.

If the Public Service Commission approves it, We Energies says the average customer would pay an additional $13 per month next year, and up to $9 more in 2028.

We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway says the increase is needed to improve reliability and infrastructure.

"The majority of the filing, about $650 million, are for wind, solar and battery projects that have already been approved and are now being built and will start serving customers," Conway says. "We’re also trimming trees along thousands of miles of power lines, burying power lines and adding new equipment because when mother nature hits, we want to be able to get the power back on. But we need to make those investments and that’s what these rate filings are about."

We Energies has raised rates five times since 2020.

1 of 2 — IMG_6385.jpeg Walnut Way resident Abra Forston spoke at the Sept. 1 rally. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — IMG_6388.jpeg She also testified at the Public Service Commission hearing hours later. Susan Bence / WUWM

Walnut Way resident Abra Fortson says another increase would create a burden her neighbors can’t bear.

“As a culture, we should be ashamed that there are people who barely make ends meet and have $6,000 We Energies bills and no other respite other than energy assistance,” she said at the rally.

Fortson also testified a few hours later at the public hearing where the Public Service Commission was considering We Energies’ request.

“We are in dire conditions. When people have to choose between basic living necessities and paying energy bills, it is stressful,” Fortson said.

There’s still time to let the PSC know what you think. The public comment period ends Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. The PSC is accepting comments online or by mail.

Editor's note: We Energies is a financial supporter of WUWM.