Sherman Park Grocery Store needs 'people & purchases' to keep its doors open

The Sherman Park Grocery Store in Milwaukee is requesting community support to keep its doors open.

Dire financial challenges have the store’s future in jeopardy.

And that also means the Sherman Park neighborhood could lose a vital fresh food resource.

The grocery store is in one of 13 federally recognized food deserts in Milwaukee.

The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income area where at least one-third of residents live more than a mile from the nearest big grocery store.

The Sherman Park Grocery Store sits on the corner of Sherman Boulevard and Fond Du Lac Avenue.

Since opening in 2022, its mission has been to address health outcomes like childhood obesity, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. The grocery store provides access to fresh, affordable and nutritious food options.

Teran Powell / WUWM An array of fresh produce sits on shelves close to the front of the store.

"Folks need access to fresh fruits and vegetables and affordable groceries," Owner Moe Wince says. "And that just means, what does it mean and what does it look like in their community? And for us right here on this corner, it’s Sherman Park Grocery Store. And that is our statement to say that we’re here."

Wince says lately the store has been struggling to keep its doors open.

"We have found ourselves in need of people and purchases," he says.

Wince says the Sherman Park Grocery Store is facing a number of challenges. They include damage from the August floods, which resulted in loss of inventory and equipment. He says the temporary interruption of SNAP benefits also hurt the store. And shrinkage, meaning product expiration and theft by employees and others.

"I'm all over the board. Stretched out and completely concerned both mentally, emotionally, and spiritually," Wince says.

Wince says he is concerned spiritually because he considered opening the grocery store his assignment to "advancing the kingdom of God." And he’s also concerned about how a potential closure could negatively affect the community.

The idea for this grocery store grew out of the unrest in Sherman Park in 2016. It followed the fatal police shooting of Sylville Smith, a Black man who was fleeing police. Smith’s death led to large protests, and — in some cases — incidents of arson and vandalism.

"And we lost an individual of our community...At the time, Park Lawn Assembly of God, Bishop Walter Harvey, led the charge outside the walls," Wince explains. "Let's go and see what the folks are really concerned about: pain points and hosting listening sessions and town hall meetings. And during those listening sessions it came out was 'Guess what, this is a food desert.' It's one of 13 food deserts right outside of Park Lawn and now Embassy's doors and we took the lead and charging that and saying you know what we'll help with that as well."

Wince is calling on city leaders, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, foundations, and community partners for assistance to maintain and keep the store’s doors open.

Teran Powell / WUWM Moe Wince says shrinkage, which includes product expiration and theft from employees and others, has played a role in the store's financial challenges.

He says the store has a chance to stay open, if it gets this help plus more people shopping there.

Wince sent a request for support to Milwaukee’s 7th District Alderman, DiAndre Jackson, to show how vital of a resource the store has been to the community.

"All our chips are in," Wince says. "We're committed, dedicated to the community in which we serve and here we are saying … you know what, without even knowing, prior to me contacting the alderman, knowing that Aldi's right down the street announced their closures immediately. I asked for help and I'm still open. I'm still struggling, I'm still asking folks to come in and help me."

Alderman Jackson shared Wince’s pleas for help with the community on January 6 via email and the message soon made its rounds on social media.

Since the word got out, Wince says the community has responded by coming to shop and asking how they can help.

Teran Powell / WUWM Store owner, Moe Wince (left) with friend and frequent shopper, Perry Bishop.

Wince says the Sherman Park Grocery Store’s commitment to the community has not wavered. He says the need for a store offering fresh food has only grown as other stores have gone out of business.

"Five grocery stores in our community closed. The need goes nowhere. Food is justice. Food is a necessity for survival," Wince says.

Wince intends for Sherman Park Grocery Store to continue serving as a vital community asset. He says he’s working with current and new collaborators to create a strategic plan for sustainability.