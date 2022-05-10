© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Kohl's sharedholders meeting, Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, new restaurants, Tavern Tuesday

Published May 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we unpack how a shareholders meeting could reshape Kohl’s and what it could mean for the company’s employees. Then, learn about a plan to create 3,000 new Black-owned businesses in the state by 2024. We learn about some of the newest restaurants in the Milwaukee-area, plus look at the first Black-owned brewery in Wisconsin for this week's Tavern Tuesday.

Guests:

  • Kalin Kolev, associate professor of management at Marquette University
  • Ruben Hopkins, chairman and CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce
  • Lori Fredrich, dining editor for On Milwaukee
  • Dave Driscoll, curator of economic history at the Wisconsin Historical Society; Rodg Little and Geoff Scott, co-owners and brewers at Oak Park Brewing; Ted Mack II, son of Ted Mack, who operated the first Black-owned brewery in Wisconsin
Lake Effect