Tuesday on Lake Effect: Kohl's sharedholders meeting, Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, new restaurants, Tavern Tuesday
Today on Lake Effect, we unpack how a shareholders meeting could reshape Kohl’s and what it could mean for the company’s employees. Then, learn about a plan to create 3,000 new Black-owned businesses in the state by 2024. We learn about some of the newest restaurants in the Milwaukee-area, plus look at the first Black-owned brewery in Wisconsin for this week's Tavern Tuesday.
Guests:
- Kalin Kolev, associate professor of management at Marquette University
- Ruben Hopkins, chairman and CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for On Milwaukee
- Dave Driscoll, curator of economic history at the Wisconsin Historical Society; Rodg Little and Geoff Scott, co-owners and brewers at Oak Park Brewing; Ted Mack II, son of Ted Mack, who operated the first Black-owned brewery in Wisconsin