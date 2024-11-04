Monday 11/4/24: Election day eve - state and local races, amendments, GOTV
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how tomorrow’s election could reshape Wisconsin politics and when we might know what the results will be. We tell you about the constitutional amendment question on the ballot. Plus, we learn how get-out-the-vote efforts are winding down now that election day is upon us.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette University’s Lubar Center
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science at UW-La Crosse
- Cristhabel Martinez, senior civic engagement manager for Leaders Igniting Transformation