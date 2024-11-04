© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 11/4/24: Election day eve - state and local races, amendments, GOTV

Published November 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how tomorrow’s election could reshape Wisconsin politics and when we might know what the results will be. We tell you about the constitutional amendment question on the ballot. Plus, we learn how get-out-the-vote efforts are winding down now that election day is upon us.

Guests:

