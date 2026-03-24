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Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/24/26: Marquette graduation speech controversy, Capitol Notes, Memories of a Street Cat

Published March 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why graduating students at Marquette are pushing back on the university’s choice of commencement speaker. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we look at what recent announcements from Wisconsin Legislative Republicans may signal about what's ahead this election year. Plus we speak with a local photographer about his first photobook dedicated to live music in Milwaukee.

Guests:

Lake Effect