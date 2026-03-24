Tuesday 3/24/26: Marquette graduation speech controversy, Capitol Notes, Memories of a Street Cat
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why graduating students at Marquette are pushing back on the university’s choice of commencement speaker. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we look at what recent announcements from Wisconsin Legislative Republicans may signal about what's ahead this election year. Plus we speak with a local photographer about his first photobook dedicated to live music in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Elena Metinidis, reporter at Marquette Wire
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Samer Ghani, photographer and filmmaker
- Archer Parquette, managing editor at Milwaukee Magazine