Capitol Notes: Some Wisconsin Republican legislators not seeking reelection
Ways To Subscribe
A handful of key Wisconsin legislative Republicans won't be running for reelection — what does that mean for Democratic efforts to flip the state Senate this fall? Plus, we'll learn why some Senate Republicans have been bucking the "rule of 17," why a notable amount of legislation in the state Senate has passed with Democratic support, and the latest on PFAS consensus between Gov. Evers and the Legislature.