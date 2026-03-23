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Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Some Wisconsin Republican legislators not seeking reelection

By Maayan Silver
Published March 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM CDT
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Tourists of the Wisconsin Legislature walk through the Assembly chamber where state laws are passed.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Tourists walk through the Assembly chamber in the Wisconsin Legislature.

A handful of key Wisconsin legislative Republicans won't be running for reelection — what does that mean for Democratic efforts to flip the state Senate this fall? Plus, we'll learn why some Senate Republicans have been bucking the "rule of 17," why a notable amount of legislation in the state Senate has passed with Democratic support, and the latest on PFAS consensus between Gov. Evers and the Legislature.

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Capitol Notes WUWMWUWM NewsLake EffectWisconsin State CapitolElectionFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver