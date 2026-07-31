The candidate I voted for in the Wisconsin primary dropped out. Now what?

Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor started with seven candidates and is now down to four.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes dropped out the race July 30, two days after early in-person voting began for the Aug. 11 primary. Mail-in voting has been happening for weeks. In addition to Barnes, candidates Sara Rodriguez and Missy Hughes dropped out, and David Crowley reentered the race after dropping out.

What if you cast your ballot already, but want to change your vote based on who is left in the race?

The short answer: you can’t change your vote if you returned your ballot. Changing your mind on who to vote for isn’t a valid reason to “spoil” the ballot.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 4-2 on July 9 on guidance saying absentee voters cannot change their ballot after it has been returned.

The WEC guidance says: “Wisconsin law allows a voter who, by accident or mistake, spoils or erroneously prepares a ballot to receive another ballot by returning the defective ballot to the municipal clerk or election inspector. If a voter returns their voted ballot and later changes their mind about who they would like to vote for or because the candidate they originally voted for has dropped out of the race, this does not constitute an ‘accident or mistake.’ The ballot cannot be spoiled and reissued for any reason.”

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit challenging that decision, but a judge Wednesday upheld the WEC guidance.

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, most likely against Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.