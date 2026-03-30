Monday 3/30/26: Cesar Chavez and how we honor historical figures, Acts Housing, economic check-in
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the local reaction to sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez and examine how historical figures are honored. Then, we learn how Acts Housing helps people in Milwaukee become homeowners. Plus, in our economic check-in we hear how one local business owner is trying to plan for the future.
Guests:
- Dr. Sergio González, associate professor of history at Marquette University
- Gloria Leal, national general counsel of the League of United Latin American Citizens
- Ryan Faurie, business owner and mother in the Milwaukee area
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author