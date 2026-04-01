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Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/1/26: Local use of facial recognition technology, Economic Check-In, Wisconsin Olympian

Published April 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how a battle over the use of facial recognition technology by local law enforcement has played out over the last year. Then, in our latest economic check-in we hear from a man who has recently found a new job but is still concerned about rising costs. Plus, we chat with a Wisconsin Olympian and learn about her experience in Milano Cortina.

Guests:

Lake Effect