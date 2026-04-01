Wednesday 4/1/26: Local use of facial recognition technology, Economic Check-In, Wisconsin Olympian
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how a battle over the use of facial recognition technology by local law enforcement has played out over the last year. Then, in our latest economic check-in we hear from a man who has recently found a new job but is still concerned about rising costs. Plus, we chat with a Wisconsin Olympian and learn about her experience in Milano Cortina.
Guests:
- George Kolintzas Jr., Milwaukee-area veteran
- Deedra Irwin, U.S. Army staff sergeant and Team USA biathlete
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center