Economic Check-In: After being close to homelessness, veteran finds stable job

WUWM has been checking in with people in southeast Wisconsin to find out how this changing economy is affecting them.

In September, we spoke with George Kolintzas Jr., a veteran who worked as a retail manager until he lost his job in 2024. Late last year, he found a new job in a salt packing company. And, he was in school at MATC studying mortuary science. WUWM's Maayan Silver met up with him again for an update.

An extended conversation with George Kolintzas, Jr. Listen • 12:14

This interview has been edited for length and clarity

Maayan Silver: How are you doing right now? Are you still in school?

George Kolintzas Jr.: I took the semester off. I did finish my classes last semester. I wasn't able to go because I owe some money right now and I got to pay that money off first. And I don't want to get too far behind with student loans and things like that. And as far as a salt packing job, I got let go because I got COVID. And I wasn't there, but for like three weeks. And they got the right to let go of anybody whenever, for whatever reason. But since then, I have found employment again and I'm working at Verlo Mattresses now.

Tell me a little bit about getting in the hole economically. You said you got COVID, you lost the salt packing job. Were you unemployed?

I was unemployed for roughly four months before I got the job at Verlo again.

And how did you sustain yourself during that time?

Just with the money that I get from the military, my monthly stipend, that's how I was able to save myself.

You get benefits of about $1,800 a month. And you told me in the past that you couldn't live without it, right?

That's correct. Yeah, I still can't live without it.

Did you find new housing?

I found new housing and I went through the VA. I went and I stayed at Vets Place Central for about a month and a half, I was pretty much homeless. And if I didn't have them, I would have been homeless. I stayed with a friend for the first 10 days or so until I got into Vets Place Central. And from there, I was able to get housing and help for housing. And they pointed me in the right direction and got me with the people I needed to get with.

Now how would you assess your economic situation?

My economic situation right now it's finally starting to improve. And I'm just really, really blessed that I found a good job with a great company again. And I'm really happy with the situation that I'm in right now.

You had mentioned when we last spoke that you were really feeling the pinch of higher prices, whether it was for groceries or rent. Do you still feel that way?

Yes, I do. And I think that not just me, but I think all Americans are feeling it, especially at the gas pumps and especially with what's going on in the Middle East right now and the war with Iran. It's raising the price on pretty much every everyday household items, and food and groceries and gas. And it's just not a good situation right now.

Last time I talked with you, said that President Trump is doing a great job. Do you still feel that way?

Absolutely. I think that he has the hardest job in the world and he is — every move that he makes is under a microscope.

You said in the past that you tend to vote [for] conservative[s]. Are you still thinking that way?

Yes, I'm still thinking that way, still going to vote that way. I'm a religious person. It's something that I believe in wholeheartedly. And I come from a military background, something I believed in wholeheartedly. And I'm not going to turn my back on my country right now, or my beliefs.