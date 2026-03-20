Economic Check-In: Living without housing in Milwaukee

WUWM has been checking in with Wisconsinites to see how the economy is working for them. Sometimes, it’s not. The city and county have an unhoused population that fluctuates. Sometimes people are counted in January's point-in-time count, sometimes that count is not the whole picture.

A longer conversation with Sharol Britton. Listen • 11:31

At a south side Denny’s, on 27th street just south of Morgan, Sharol Britton brightens when her cup of hot tea arrives. "You know, it’s orange Lipton tea. It got like a sweeter taste to it. Yup!" she laughs. "It’s good. It’s really good."

Britton is an open book. She grew up with the love of two strong grandmothers who lived and breathed church life. So, faith is big for her.

She’s also nicknamed herself “the denim queen” — as she loves to shop for denim and will sport an all-denim look every once in a while. She used to be an avid traveler. When her sister was alive and her knees were better, they used to take road trips together. But Britton’s voice gets heavy when she reflects on what she’s been struggling with lately.

"Well, right now I'm still homeless. I'm still living on my van, standing in and out of shelters. When I do get money, I stay in motels, but I still go to different shelters so I can eat," she says. Britton is 57. She’s on SSI or or Supplemental Security Income, for a disability from arthritis in her knees. SSI provides monthly payments to people who are 65 or older, blind or disabled, who have limited income.

Britton applied for emergency housing assistance a couple of months ago but says she is still on waitlists. She has been living in her van since she lost her low-income housing about a year ago. It’s been really rough — especially in the winter. She leaves the car on for about 20 minutes at a time to warm it up. She does not get a full night’s sleep and needs to keep waking up to check her surroundings.

"If I didn't pray, I don't think I can make it, but it's rough out here," she says. "Because I have met a lot of people, you know, being out to shelters and everything, and we just trying to get by — survive. We all have different situations or whatever, but mostly they like me. You know what I'm saying. You know people that just came upon hard time," she says.

In addition to being on SSI, Britton is also on Medicare and Medicaid and receives food stamps to help with groceries. "OK, first of all, if it wasn't for the benefits, I would be up — excuse my French — 'ish street.'" notes Britton. "So, it's been helping me, for us to keep, you know, gas in my car. I can eat. I mean, still provide for my daughter. Because, I do have a daughter, you know, she's my last child, and I got to keep myself up and keep my spirits up for her. "

Her situation is taking a toll. "So, you know, I'm just trying to — it's hard — because most times I do cry. You know what I'm saying. I do cry because it's been rough, but if I fall apart, it's gonna be over."

Britton does feel grateful, because she says most people she’s met do not even have social security. But she says it’s difficult, because prices have shot up since 2019.

“Everything has gone up. So the cost of [living] is high. So what do you think is gonna happen? Like people are struggling — people just working a nine-to-five job. It’s rough out here. So what do you think it’s gonna be [like] for people who are on Social Security?”

She uses the FoodShare app, which provides updates on upcoming changes to SNAP benefits that help millions of low-income Americans afford groceries. The changes include expanded work requirements and a proposed ban on using benefits for candy and soda.

Britton is not subject to the work requirements because of her disability. She’s more worried about the long-term viability of the sites where she can get free meals.

"Like Unity and St. Vincent de Paul, you know what I'm saying, and Repairers of the Breach, places like that. That's what I rely on," she says. "Because, you know, they get their stuff from — it ain't government. These are donations. So if it wasn't for that, so I can't be relying on the government. I'm relying on these people because they're the ones that's helping, not the government, which should be helping."

As far as what could most change her life? She says it’s affordable housing. "Housing is like the biggest thing [the] United States should not have the homeless problem that they have. It's ridiculous. It's just ridiculous... We the greatest country, richest country, in the world, and we have a homeless issue. It shouldn't be. It shouldn't be," she says.

READ: IMPACT 211's word of the year: 'uncertainty'

A spokesperson for the city of Milwaukee’s Housing Authority says the wait times for public housing or vouchers can vary, but can sometimes be years, depending on the size of the family. In Milwaukee, IMPACT 2-1-1 is the coordinated entry point for people to start the process of finding housing.