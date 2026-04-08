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Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/8/26: Election results, Youth Poet Laureate, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published April 8, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we bring you a rundown of last night's election results. Then, we speak with Milwaukee’s Youth Poet Laureate and tell you about a free film screening that benefits the program. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

Lake Effect