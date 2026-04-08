Wednesday 4/8/26: Election results, Youth Poet Laureate, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we bring you a rundown of last night's election results. Then, we speak with Milwaukee’s Youth Poet Laureate and tell you about a free film screening that benefits the program. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Antonio Vargas-Neito, education director at Woodland Pattern
- Angela Wang, Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record