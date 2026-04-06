2026 Wisconsin spring election results

Here’s where to find Wisconsin election results for the April 7, 2026 races included in WUWM's Voter Guide, including races for the state Supreme Court, Milwaukee County Board districts 7, 9 and 11, Washington County Circuit Court, suburban races and school referendums. Polls close at 8 p.m. CT.

Projected winners will be bolded.

State Supreme Court

Maria Lazar

Chris Taylor

Washington County Circuit Court Branch 2

Grant Scaife

Gordon Leech

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Milwaukee County District District 7

Felesia Martin

Stacy Smiter

Milwaukee County District District 9

Patti Logsdon

Maqsood Khan

Milwaukee County District District 11

Kathleen Vincent

Ryan Antczak



Suburban Races

Oconomowoc Mayor

Karen Spiegelberg

Matt Rosek

Fox Point Village President

Christine Symchych

Jennie Stoltz

Delafield Mayor

Tim Aicher (incumbent)

Aaron Werner

Franklin Mayor

John R. Nelson (incumbent)

Basil Ryan

Brookfield Mayor

Steve Ponto (incumbent)

Mike Hallquist

Port Washington TID referendum

"Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute§ 66.1105, the City of Port Washington may, through its Plan Commission and Common Council, exercise the powers necessary to create Tax Incremental Districts. Pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 9.20, through the power of direct legislation, the electors of the City of Port Washington have put forward a proposed ordinance. Shall the City of Port Washington adopt the proposed ordinance, which, if adopted, would bar the City from creating or approving a Tax Incremental District that requires a large capital expenditure, or with a base value projected to or exceeding $10,000,000.00, or project costs exceeding $10,000,000.00, unless the creation or approval of such a Tax Incremental District has been approved by the majority of electors in a general or special election?"

Yes

No

School Referendums

Whitefish Bay School District Referendum

“Shall the School District of Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $135,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of: safety, security, building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements at Whitefish Bay High School, Cumberland and Richards Elementary Schools, and Lydell School and Community Center; construction of and site improvements for a new middle school to replace the existing middle school; acquisition of land; demolition of the existing middle school and repurposing the site for dis

Yes

No

Glendale-River Hills School District Referendum

“Shall the Glendale-River Hills School District, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $5,000,000 per year for four years, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year and ending with the 2029-2030 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses to maintain district programs?”

Yes

No

Lake County School District Referendum

“Shall the Lake Country School District, located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year for four years, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year and ending with the 2029-2030 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses?”

Yes

No