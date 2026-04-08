Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord
Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here are Matt's picks for April.
1. "Countryside" by Maximiano
2. "Wind & The Weather" by Vacancy Chain
3. "Walrus" by Rosenau & Sanborn
4. "Thaw" by Bicentennial Drug Lord
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