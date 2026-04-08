Milwaukee Music Roundup: Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here are Matt's picks for April.

1. "Countryside" by Maximiano

<a href="https://maximiano.bandcamp.com/track/countryside-2">Countryside by Maximiano</a>

2. "Wind & The Weather" by Vacancy Chain

<a href="https://vacancychain.bandcamp.com/album/is-this-how-its-supposed-to-be">Is This How It's Supposed To Be? by Vacancy Chain</a>

3. "Walrus" by Rosenau & Sanborn

<a href="https://rosenausanborn.bandcamp.com/album/two">Two by Rosenau & Sanborn</a>

4. "Thaw" by Bicentennial Drug Lord

<a href="https://bicentennialdruglord.bandcamp.com/track/thaw">Thaw by Bicentennial Drug Lord</a>