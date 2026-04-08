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Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:25 PM CDT
Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord
Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here are Matt's picks for April.

1. "Countryside" by Maximiano

2. "Wind & The Weather" by Vacancy Chain

3. "Walrus" by Rosenau & Sanborn

4. "Thaw" by Bicentennial Drug Lord

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Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordmusic
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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