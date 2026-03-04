© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our online donation form is currently unavailable due to a technical issue. We are working to restore it as soon as possible.
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published March 4, 2026 at 2:52 PM CST
Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses
Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record creates a list of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here are Matt's picks for March.

1. "Mosfet" by Lorna Dune

2. "Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together?" by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions

3. "Light A Spark" by Offend Your Friends

4. "Hate Market" by The Crosses

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordmusic
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content