Milwaukee Music Roundup: Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record creates a list of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here are Matt's picks for March.

1. "Mosfet" by Lorna Dune

<a href="https://lornadune.bandcamp.com/album/mosfet">Mosfet by Lorna Dune</a>

2. "Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together?" by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions

<a href="https://brettnewski.bandcamp.com/album/until-you-want-it-for-yourself-do-you-think-our-brains-will-fit-together">Until You Want It For Yourself / Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together? by BRETT NEWSKI & the Bad Inventions</a>

3. "Light A Spark" by Offend Your Friends

<a href="https://offendyourfriends.bandcamp.com/album/almost-didnt-make-it">Almost Didn't Make It by Offend Your Friends</a>

4. "Hate Market" by The Crosses

<a href="https://tripleeye.bandcamp.com/album/outlier">Outlier by The Crosses</a>