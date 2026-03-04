Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses
Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record creates a list of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here are Matt's picks for March.
1. "Mosfet" by Lorna Dune
2. "Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together?" by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions
3. "Light A Spark" by Offend Your Friends
4. "Hate Market" by The Crosses
_