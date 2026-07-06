Monday 7/6/26: 911 & AI, hot weather safety, Cherry Street Garden
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how local municipalities are using AI to field calls. Then we share tips on how to stay safe outside in the summer heat. Plus, we visit Milwaukee’s Cherry Street Garden and learn about the approach to food stability and beauty there.
Guests:
- Adam Rogan, local journalist
- Kate McCoy, program director for the Occupational Health and Safety Surveillance program at the State Department of Health Services
- Ann Swartz, professor of kinesiology at UW-Milwaukee