Thursday 8/20/26: Urban tree management, 'How to Evict Your Landlord' update, talkin' planets
This week severe winds uprooted trees in the Milwaukee area. Today on Lake Effect, we learn how our urban trees are managed. Then, we get an update on an out of state landlord that’s locked in a legal battle over his Milwaukee properties. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares her takeaways from an international planetarium conference in Japan.
Guests:
- Olivia Witthun, urban forestry coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Val Sibilkov, associate professor of finance at UW-Milwaukee
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Ryan Schmudlach, owner of the Wisconsin Canoe Company