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Lake Effect

Thursday 8/20/26: Urban tree management, 'How to Evict Your Landlord' update, talkin' planets

Published August 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

This week severe winds uprooted trees in the Milwaukee area. Today on Lake Effect, we learn how our urban trees are managed. Then, we get an update on an out of state landlord that’s locked in a legal battle over his Milwaukee properties. Plus, our astronomy contributor shares her takeaways from an international planetarium conference in Japan.

Guests:

Lake Effect