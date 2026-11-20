Friday 11/20/26: Housing First, Milwaukee Fresh, Milwaukee Tool Library, Wandering Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the Housing First approach to helping those experiencing homelessness. We tell you about the Milwaukee Fresh initiative that offers cash to move to Milwaukee. We tell you about the Milwaukee Tool Library where you can rent tools for free. Plus, we help you plan a trip the Door County Christkindlemarkt.
Guests:
- Sam Tsemberis, CEO of the Pathways Housing First Institute
- Julie Kao, president and CEO of Employ Milwaukee
- Evan Maruszewski, Milwaukee Tool Library’s founder and director of operations
- Meg Zimont, Milwaukee Tool Library’s Chairman of the Board
- Lisa O’Hearn, products chair for the Door County Christkindlemarkt
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin