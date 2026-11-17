Milwaukee is looking to attract new residents and bring skilled workers to the city.

Through a new initiative called Milwaukee Fresh, up to 50 eligible households relocating here from outside Wisconsin can receive up to $9,000 to help with moving expenses, along with other supports.

WUWM’s Eric Von Fellow Akira Quinn spoke with Employ Milwaukee President and CEO Julie Kao about how the program works.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Akira Quinn: Can you tell me what Employ Milwaukee is?

Julie Kao: Employ Milwaukee is the workforce development board serving Milwaukee County. As the workforce board, we have funding for employment and training programs to get a variety of residents into high-demand, high-growth jobs, and that includes different industries, but also different people who may have been laid off, unemployed, or just need upskilling.

For people who may not be familiar with Milwaukee Fresh, can you explain what the program is and how it works and what it accomplishes?

Milwaukee Fresh is a relocation incentive program. Funding was provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, or WEDC. So it was a grant process that — Milwaukee won a grant. And other awardees across the state are recruiting households to their municipalities. So our program design provides funding up to $9,000 for households that relocate from outside of Wisconsin to the city of Milwaukee. So not Milwaukee County, not any of the suburbs, the city proper.

Why was this program created, and what workforce or talent challenges in Milwaukee is it designed to address?

As a workforce development board, we work with youth and adults to ensure that our current residents have all of the best possible skills to get into a career, a long-term career, and have advancement opportunities. That's over 99% of what we do. And that's always what we will do traditionally.

This program, however, was offered by WEDC and was supported by Mayor Johnson in the city of Milwaukee because it helps to address acute talent needs. So that would be jobs that have high skill and experience needs, but employers need the people immediately. So this helps us identify individuals who are in a variety of sectors that could take those jobs immediately.

Is this a workforce development program? Is it outside of that?

It's really outside of that, Akira. It's complementary to what we do, I would say. So at the same time that we're recruiting residents from outside of Wisconsin, and some of them, quite honestly, may have grown up here, or actually are from here, right? So maybe we're re-recruiting our residents back, because the city's population has declined over the years. But really it's complementary.

So at the same time we're recruiting for these key positions, we're also training our youth and our adults in these same fields at the same time. So the goal is a workforce for employers to see in Milwaukee. And when they see the workforce that's available in all these different skill sets, industries prepared and ready to go, the hope is that they will come locate their companies here, expand their companies. And that's really one of the things they're looking for.

How long does that usually take for the application process and then the whole process of getting it accepted?

It's a new project for us. So we only have, I think, two households that have been relocated, and it really depends on their timeline. So first, they fill out an online application on our website, and then our project manager reaches out to them and walks them through what they need. They're connected with a housing concierge. So we're working with... Milwaukee Real Estate Collective, and they do one-on-one housing assistance. So, depending on what neighborhood you want to live in, what school you want your kids to go to, or if you want to rent or buy, they'll help you find that perfect neighborhood and home in the city of Milwaukee.