Following economic downturns, rising rents and a nationwide funding cuts for public housing in the 1970s and 1980s, the modern era of chronic homelessness began.

Initially, approaches to homelessness typically involved people having to “earn” housing through conditions like sobriety or employment. Alternatively, Housing First is an approach that provides permanent housing to someone experiencing homelessness - without preconditions for things like sobriety or employment. It was first codified in the 1990s, and was adopted by Milwaukee County in the mid-2010s . Housing First has previously been embraced and funded by the federal government, but the Trump administration has recently cut funding for it .

Sam Tsemberis is the CEO of the Pathways Housing First Institute, and is credited as the founder of the Housing First approach to homelessness. He joined Lake Effect’s Sam Woods for a conversation about Housing First, the origins of homelessness, and Milwaukee’s implementation of this approach.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Lake Effect's Sam Woods: I want to start with a definition. What is Housing First and when did it become this definable approach?

Sam Tsemberis: Housing First is an approach to working with people who are homeless and also have mental illness or addiction or other complex problems. So it's a program that is for a small percentage of the homeless population, typically the people that we see on the streets and who look vulnerable and in need of help. The program provides housing and treatment and support services, those two components. What's unique about Housing First is that it doesn't require the person to jump through hoops in order to get into housing or to get in to treatment for that matter. The program is designed to follow the person's lead and help them address their needs in the way that they think is most important. Inevitably, that ends up being, find me a place to live, isn't it obvious?

So that's how it got to be Housing First, because it was the first thing that people on the street wanted. Not because we thought it was a great idea, we were actually a little nervous about taking someone from the street and putting them into an apartment. That's why we have the services that always follow people up after they're housed. And then after they are housed, the services continue very much in the same vein. Okay, you're housed, what's next? What can we help you with next? And that approach, this Housing First approach, is in direct contrast to the majority of homeless services, which are requiring people to leave the street, go into shelter for a period of time, require sobriety in many cases, require treatment in order to get housing. Housing is held up as a reward for treatment. In the Housing First program, housing is offered as a matter of right.

Lake Effect's Sam Woods: I want to go back to the 1980s and 1990s leading up to when this concept of Housing First, this approach of Housing first was codified, written down as an approach. Can you talk about what the prevailing wisdom at the time was around homelessness services and what you were doing and what were noticing?

Sam Tsemberis: During the early days of homelessness, the 1980s, the first job I had in homelessness was to work for the city of New York as director of their emergency outreach team. Our mission on that team was to drive around the city and look for people who were really not doing well on the street - possibly mentally ill or a danger to themselves or others, or coughing up blood, or not dressed for the winter. And we would involuntarily hospitalize people who were homeless and possibly danger to ourselves or others. It was this kind of last resort program, and we would anguish about taking someone to the hospital involuntarily but we knew at least they would get care and hopefully the hospital would discharge them somewhere to a group home or somewhere safe.

But over four or five years of working this program, what happened was we began to the same people coming out of the hospital and back to the street. Because there was no discharge plan. There was no group home. They were going into hospital, they were going into jail, it was a institutional circuit of repetition. We thought we have to do something different, and what we thought to do different was to take a completely different approach - what's called a psychiatric rehabilitation approach - which is to follow the client's lead to help them rehabilitate their lives, as opposed to make an assessment and a diagnosis and treat people whether they want to be treated or not.

So it was a radical shift in the approach. Once we began to ask them legitimately, 'how is it that we can help you,' they inevitably said, 'we need housing, isn't that obvious? I need a place to live.' There were lots of other housing programs but they wanted sobriety and compliance and everything else. So there was no one that was in the housing business accepting referrals directly from the street. So we created this program that came to be called Housing First out of that context, an alternative that made more sense and was more effective and humane. And ultimately, you know, got people off the street and well.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has previously embraced Housing First, especially during the Obama administration. But the Trump administration has been very critical of this approach, pulling billions in funding for it nationwide. But before this administration, how would you assess how tHUD thought about Housing First and, and how would you grade its implementation?

They embraced it initially, cautiously, because then we had the Bush administration in our federal grants during the Bush administration, we couldn't use the words 'harm reduction.' So that the program was supported, but it was nuanced in terms of, they liked the idea that it was ending homelessness, but they didn't like the idea that people were using in the homes. But after that administration, it just became a total embrace. Also we had stronger evidence about the effectiveness of the program. And I think at that point, HUD thought you could just use Housing First for every kind of program. You know, shelters or transitional housing, everything should be low barrier and get people in off the streets as quickly as possible, focus on the chronically homeless. They pushed organizations to either fully adopt Housing First or some aspects of Housing First because they wanted the results. That includes organizations that had no interest in doing Housing First. It wasn't their mission, it wasn't their way of working.

So it created both a increased application but the application was weak, sometimes shoddy and at other times just neglectful. Because people didn't want to do it, they didn't know how to do it, they didn't have the resources to do it because HUD required people to do Housing First but didn't give them the additional money for supports that's needed for this population. So it was well intentioned but poorly implemented.

Are there examples or hallmarks of places that have done it right?

I want to highlight Milwaukee. I think part of the reason I'm excited to be here because I've been working with Milwaukee for a while. What Milwaukee has done in Housing First is that it has created the next level of Housing First. Which is taking the program that's operated by an agency and implementing it in a city-wide system that includes all of the city services that touch homelessness: business, police, philanthropy, citizen groups, all the non-profit service providers and having everyone at the table focused on getting people off the street as quickly as possible. Not insisting on stair-cased approaches that delay getting into homelessness. This has made Milwaukee the most successful city of cities this size in the country, having the fewest number of people who are unsheltered on its streets. It's actually remarkable.