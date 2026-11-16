UW system chooses next president after dramatic ouster of former leader

After a tumultuous year for leadership of the Universities of Wisconsin, the UW Board of Regents recently voted unanimously to hire Dr. Tonjanita L. Johnson as the next president of the UW system.

Johnson will come to UW from the University of Alabama system, where she has been the Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs since 2019. She holds her doctorate degree in urban higher education from Jackson State University, a historically Black college in Mississippi.

Johnson will be the first Black president of the UW system and the second woman to hold the top job.

"I’m looking forward to making more possible. Making more possible for our students, making more possible for our communities and our state," she said in a video released by UW. "That’s what I’m going to be about and that’s what I’m hoping people will join me in doing.”

The ability to plan for future problems seems to have been the downfall of Johnson’s predecessor, Jay Rothman, who was ousted from the job in April.

In their termination of Rothman, UW regents pointed to his lack of a plan for artificial intelligence integration into the system. Another reason for Rothman's termination was what they called his top-down style of leadership. Rothman maintained that his firing was a surprise.

Johnson will officially start her new job on Jan. 1.

Her hiring to lead the Universities of Wisconsin comes as the flagship campus, UW-Madison, searches for its new chancellor.

Three finalists for that post will visit the campus this week.

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