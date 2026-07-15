Wisconsin Assembly District 14 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 14.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 14

Assembly District 14 includes most of West Allis and parts of western Milwaukee and southwest Wauwatosa.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Angelito Tenorio, who is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 14

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Angelito Tenorio (Democrat, incumbent)

Courtesy of Candidate Angelito Tenorio

Current occupation: State Representative, incumbent

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running for reelection because I deeply love our community and want to continue making things better for Wisconsinites. During my first term, I have worked to lower costs for working families, protect public education, and support workers and veterans. I have fought to advance clean energy and bring state resources back to our community. I believe government should work for everyday people. I want to continue building an affordable, safe, and healthy Wisconsin where every person has the opportunity to live and thrive.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Families are feeling the strain of inflation and rising costs when it comes to housing, utility bills, childcare, healthcare, gas prices, and groceries. My priorities are expanding affordable housing, making childcare more accessible, and lowering prescription drug costs. I want to lower property taxes and support good-paying union jobs. I'll continue fighting for policies that raise wages, strengthen workers' rights, and invest in infrastructure and clean energy that reduce long-term costs. Wisconsin's economy should work for working families.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I support a moratorium on new large-scale data centers until Wisconsin fully understands their long-term impacts. I'm concerned about their enormous energy and water demands, the potential to drive up utility bills for families and small businesses, and their environmental footprint. As artificial intelligence continues to automate more work, we also need an honest conversation about how these facilities affect jobs and whether the public benefits justify the public costs. Any future proposals should meet strict standards for transparency, environmental protection, and community benefit before moving forward.

What are your top state budget priorities?

I believe that budgets are moral documents that reflect our values. My priorities are investing in public education, expanding affordable childcare, and increasing access to affordable housing. In the state budget, we can strengthen mental health services, protect clean water and our environment, and support veterans. I also support investments in public transportation and infrastructure. Our budget should serve the people of Wisconsin.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I believe accountability starts with being accessible. I regularly attend community events, host town halls, meet with constituents across the district, knock on neighbors' doors, and keep residents informed through newsletters and social media. I welcome conversations with people who agree and disagree with me because everyone deserves to be heard. I represent everyone in my district. I'll continue making decisions based on what's best for my constituents, explaining my votes openly, and remaining transparent about my work in the Legislature.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

SEIU

UAW

Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC)

Wisconsin Conservation Voters

New Politics

Wisconsin Social Workers Political Action Committee (WSWPAC)

VoteVets

Campaign Website

AmyRose Murphy (Republican)

Candidate Facebook Page AmyRose Murphy

Murphy did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign Facebook page.

Murphy is a legislative aide and a West Allis resident whose priorities include putting people first, responsible spending and "policies that help families, workers and small businesses thrive," according to her campaign Facebook page.