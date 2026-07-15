Wisconsin Assembly District 17 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 17.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 17

Assembly District 17 is entirely contained within the boundaries of the city of Milwaukee. It comprises neighborhoods of Milwaukee's west side, including northern Enderis Park, Capitol Heights, and Lincoln Creek.

The district is currently represented by Supreme Moore Omokunde, who is running for reelection.

Screenshot / Wisconsin State Legislature Map of Assembly District 17

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Supreme Moore Omokunde (Democrat, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook Page Supreme Moore Omokunde

Omokunde did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from publicly available sources.

Supreme Moore Omokunde is seeking reelection for the District 17 Assembly seat, a position he has held since 2021. According to his 2024 campaign website, his priorities include criminal justice reform, expanding access to healthcare, addressing the housing crisis and improving quality of life in Milwaukee.

Before his time in the assembly, he served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2020. He is the son of U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D).

Campaign Facebook Page

Charlene Abughrin (Republican)

Candidate Facebook Page Charlene Abughrin

Current occupation: School Administrator

Why are you running for this office?

To create a positive impact on my community. To improve the lives and living spaces of an exploited district.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Work on increasing minimum wage and put a cap on how much landlords can increase rent.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Most of the residents in my district need jobs, so I would like to have more research and oversight into the project.

What are your top state budget priorities?

A balanced and transparent budget. Stop wasteful government spending. Review the budget and do what makes sense for the people.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

Giving them play by play details of what is going on. To many times government makes unqualified decisions without informing the people who the laws affect.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

1848 with Rebecca Kleeflleesch.