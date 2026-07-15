Wisconsin Assembly District 20 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 20.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 20

Wisconsin Assembly District 20 includes Cudahy, South Milwaukee, St. Francis, and some parts of southern Milwaukee.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Christine M. Sinicki, who is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 20

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Christine M. Sinicki (Democrat, incumbent)

Wisconsin Legislature Christine M. Sinicki

Current occupation: Incumbent legislator.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running to continue my work on public education, healthcare, workers' rights, women's rights, democracy and veterans issues.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Create more worker housing. Develop ways to help fund childcare and healthcare for all. We also need to raise minimum wage and remove public education from the property tax rolls.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

We need to slow it down and make sure regulations are in place to protect rate payers, the environment and jobs.

What are your top state budget priorities?

Public education, healthcare, veterans support and infrastructure.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I've always been active and accessible in my district.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore

Mayor Chevy Johnson

Saint Francis Mayor Ken Tutaj

WEAC

IBEW

Laborers

National Association of Social Workers

Wisconsin Professional Firefighters

Campaign Website

Kyle Cleary (Republican)

blankstock / Adobe Stock Kyle Cleary does not have a website or a publicly available campaign photo.

Kyle Cleary did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions and does not have a campaign website or social media page readily available.