Wisconsin Assembly District 10 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under more competitive district maps.

One Democrat and one Wisconsin Green Party candidate are running for Assembly District 10.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the state Senate, if they win a handful competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 10

Wisconsin Assembly District 10 covers several neighborhoods on the north side of Milwaukee, including the Williamsburg Heights, Arlington Heights, and Grover Heights neighborhoods, as well as the neighboring village of Shorewood and the city of Glendale.

Current Rep. Darrin Madison, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Green Party candidate Robert Longwell-Grice.

Wisconsin Legislature Wisconsin Assembly District 10

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Darrin Madison (Democrat, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook page Darrin Madison

Current occupation: Incumbent, Wisconsin Assembly

Why are you running for this office?

I want to serve another term as state representative for district 10 because our work is far from finished. I've fought to expand worker ownership, improve public safety, and advance environmental justice. Next session, I will work to pass the Green Amendment, guaranteeing every Wisconsinite the constitutional right to clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment while protecting public health and our natural resources for future generations. I'll also continue advancing public banking, public grocery stores, affordable housing, and stronger public schools to build a Wisconsin where every family has the opportunity to thrive.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Affordability is the top concern I hear from people across Wisconsin, and addressing it starts with lowering the costs families can't avoid. Next session, I'll work to expand Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) so workers can build wealth, legalize adult-use cannabis to create jobs and generate revenue, increase affordable housing, and advance public banking and public grocery stores to lower everyday costs. Wisconsin families deserve an economy where they can do more than just get by — they deserve the opportunity to thrive.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Next session, I will continue working to ensure Wisconsin has a responsible approach to data centers that protects working families and our communities. I plan to reintroduce AB 1099, my data center moratorium bill, to pause new large-scale data centers until safeguards are in place to protect ratepayers, preserve grid reliability, and prevent unnecessary strain on our natural resources. I'll also pursue legislation requiring developers to pay for the public infrastructure they need, power facilities with newly built renewable energy, meet strong labor standards, and deliver meaningful community benefits. Wisconsin can embrace innovation without shifting costs onto families or compromising our long-term energy future.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My top state budget priorities are making Wisconsin more affordable, strengthening public education, and improving public safety. I support investing in utility affordability, affordable housing, and healthcare while protecting consumers from rising energy costs. I also want to increase funding for K-12 schools and the Universities of Wisconsin, expand shared revenue for local governments, and invest in violence prevention and evidence-based public safety strategies. Finally, I believe the budget should reflect our values by funding environmental protection, improving conditions in our correctional system, and making strategic investments that create good-paying jobs and long-term economic opportunity for Wisconsin families.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I believe accountability starts with being accessible, transparent, and responsive. I'll continue holding community office hours, attending neighborhood meetings, and meeting directly with constituents across the district not just during election season. I regularly share updates on my legislative work, explain how I vote, and welcome feedback, even when people disagree with me. The people most affected by our decisions deserve a seat at the table, and I believe those closest to the challenges are often closest to the solutions. My commitment is to remain visible, listen first, and ensure my work in the Legislature reflects the needs and priorities of the people I serve.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

WEAC

SEIU

NASW-WI

WCV

Campaign website

Robert Longwell-Grice (Green Party)

Sarah Spottswood Robert Longwell-Grice

Current occupation: Retired after 40 year career in Higher Education

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office to protect Wisconsin's environment. To this end I have 3 priorities:



Enact a Bottle Bill to require a refundable deposit on beverage containers. Most of the trash littering our waterways and highways are beverage containers. Bottle bills nationally have been shown to reduce litter.

Allow Wisconsin municipalities to enact ordinances regulating the use, sale, or disposition of single use packaging. In 2015, the legislature barred municipalities from limiting these items. I will fight to undo this piece of legislation.

Fully fund and reauthorize Knowles-Nelson. Since 1989, the law has funded land acquisition, habitat restoration, waterway protection, trail development, and park maintenance across all 72 counties.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

A major piece of affordability is energy costs. I would provide more funds for renewable energy to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels; thereby driving down costs for everyone. Wisconsin can generate sustainable energy capturing solar, wind and water resources without harm to the environment.

I will also work to ensure all new housing is required to make their buildings adhere to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) construction requirements that will make housing more affordable and more energy efficient.

Funding opportunities for convenient and energy neutral mass transit could help voters bottom line. One example would be the development of a train with multiple daily trips between Madison and Milwaukee.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Local municipalities are doing their best to address the demands of large corporations seeking access to natural resources. However, choices municipalities make about data centers are not just a local concern. The choices have far reaching consequences. To protect Wisconsin's environment, health, property and budgets, the State needs to provide oversight and information. My vision is the following:



I would propose additional funding for research on the impact of data centers. I would support the Department of Natural Resources reviewing all proposals for data centers. I would initiate legislation requiring municipalities to seek state approval before granting the development of a data center.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My top budget priority for the state assembly relates to the environment, and that can be seen through the 3 items listed previously. I pledge that all my actions in the legislature will be made through a lens of how a given decision will affect the environment now and in the future.

My second priority would relate to Education. Specifically, I would like to see ACT 10 repealed. Allowing the re-establishment of unions would strengthen the teachers' voices and lead to better funding for our schools. I will work to limit the funding for choice schools. Public schooling is at the heart of the American democracy. It is critical that schools receive the support of the legislature.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

To truly be accountable to the people of Wisconsin means making the time and following through. Hearing concerns and keeping citizens informed is what keeps our democracy vital and responsive. Connecting with the people of the 10th district will be a major commitment of mine.

First, I pledge to attend all assembly meetings when the assembly is in session. In addition, I will employ social media platforms to share updates and seek information with groups. I will respond to all constituents' phone calls and emails in a timely manner. I will try to make myself available for meetings with constituents in small groups or large. I will hold regular listening sessions at coffee houses and other easily accessible places in District 10.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



Milwaukee County Green Party

Wisconsin State Green Party



Campaign website: none