Wisconsin Assembly District 65 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under more competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 65.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the state Senate, if they win a handful competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 65

Wisconsin Assembly District 65 covers the southern half of Kenosha and the northern half of Pleasant Prairie. Incumbent Ben DeSmidt, a Democrat, is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 65

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Ben DeSmidt (Democrat, incumbent)

Courtesy of candidate Ben DeSmidt

Current occupation: Incumbent, Tavern owner, Retired professor

Why are you running for this office?

I believe that my background as a small business owner and retired college professor gives me a unique perspective. I understand the pressures of affordability from the supply side and consumer side, and I also understand the issues at stake in our public education system. I am also deeply invested in my local community, in the SE Wisconsin region, and the state as a whole.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

As state elected officials, we have a strong voice to advocate for our constituents at the federal level, which we much continue to do. At the state level, we need to offer as many resources as possible to offset the economic pressure facing us. We need to raise our minimum wage to $20 per hour and make sure our largest earners are paying their fair share in taxes. We also need to offer a public option for BadgerCare and offer folks an opportunity to buy into the Wisconsin state retirement system. We should also cap childcare costs to a certain percentage of household income.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Serving on the Science, Technology, and AI committee, I see that our colleagues on the other side of the aisle are against proper regulation of data centers. We need to make sure that no costs are passed onto consumers and that if the data-center bubble bursts Wisconsinites are not responsible for the costs of winding down power facilities or anything else.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My top three priorities are: 1. Properly funding our public education system from top to bottom, K-12 through our technical college system and our Universities of Wisconsin, which will also address property taxes. 2. We also need to raise the minimum wage. $2.33 / $7.25 are not acceptable on any level. 3. We also need to offer a healthcare public option through BadgerCare.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I am regularly hold office hours in district. As a tavern owner, I am also have a well-known presence in the district.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

UAW Region 4 and the Wisconsin State CAP/PAC Council, The Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters (NMRCC), National Association of Social Workers--WI Chapter.

Campaign website

Valerie Kretchmer (Republican)

Candidate Facebook page Valerie Kretchmer

Kretchmer did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Kretchmer is a community advocate, business professional, and longtime Pleasant Prairie resident. Her website says she has been an active member of the Pleasant Prairie Parks Commission, where she advocated for inclusive and accessible community spaces.

Her platform includes:



Education reform: focus on fundamentals, reform special education funding, support teachers and prepare students for real world.

Safer communities: safe neighborhoods through accountability, smart and effective policing, community-driven solutions.

Affordability for families: lower costs for everyday essentials, help families get ahead, not fall behind, responsible spending, real tax relief that puts money back in your pocket.

Campaign website