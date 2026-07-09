Wisconsin Assembly District 61 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under more competitive district maps.

One Republican and three Democrats are running for Assembly District 61. The Democrat to receive the most votes on Aug. 11 will advance to the November election against the Republican candidate.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the state Senate, if they win a handful competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 61

Wisconsin Assembly District 61 includes Greendale, Hales Corners, most of the city of Greenfield, and parts of southwest Milwaukee and northeast Franklin.

Current Rep. Bob Donovan, a Republican, is running for re-election.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 61

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Bob Donovan (Republican, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook Page Bob Donovan

Bob Donovan did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Bob Donovan is a Milwaukee native who served on the Milwaukee Common Council from 2000 to 2020. He is seeking re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly, where he has represented District 61 since 2023.

"Wisconsin needs a tested fighter for public safety and the interests of the common man, woman, and child, to bridge the gap between Madison and local governments," Donovan's website says. "All I ask is you give me a chance to hear your concerns and what you want to see from your representative."

Campaign Website

Lawanda Chambers (Democrat)

Candidate Facebook Page Lawanda Chambers

Current occupation: Founder/CEO, LIFE Wellness and Counseling Services

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running for State Assembly because I've seen firsthand how our system is failing working families. As a mental health provider, I work every day with people struggling to access care, afford housing, and keep up with rising costs. Before starting my own business, I worked as a CNA while putting myself through college and cared for family members facing mental health challenges and disabilities. I'm running to expand access to affordable healthcare and mental health services, lower costs for working families, and create more opportunity. For too long, Bob Donovan has focused on divisive politics instead of real solutions. Our community deserves a representative who understands these challenges and will fight every day to improve lives.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Affordability is one of the biggest challenges facing Wisconsin families. The costs of housing, groceries, childcare, healthcare, and other everyday necessities continue to rise while wages have not kept pace. I support increasing Wisconsin's minimum wage from the current $7.25 an hour so working people can earn a living wage. I also support expanding access to affordable healthcare, investing in housing, and pursuing policies that lower costs for families. Everyone who works hard should be able to afford to live, raise a family, and build a secure future.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Wisconsin should carefully evaluate any new data center proposals. I do not believe we need additional data centers that place unnecessary strain on our energy grid and water resources without providing meaningful benefits to local communities. Existing and future facilities should be subject to strong environmental protections, transparent public review, and meaningful community input. They should also be held accountable for their impact on our natural resources and required to contribute fairly to the communities where they operate.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My top budget priorities are healthcare, education, and public safety. As a mental health provider, I know firsthand how important affordable healthcare is. I support expanding BadgerCare and increasing access to mental health services across Wisconsin. I also believe our public schools should be fully and fairly funded so every child has access to a quality education regardless of their ZIP code. Finally, I support investing in public safety by ensuring law enforcement agencies have the resources, staffing, and training they need to keep our communities safe while building trust with the people they serve.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

When elected, my responsibility will always be to the people of Assembly District 61. I will listen to constituents, remain accessible, and make decisions based on what is best for the people I represent. I believe accountability starts with being present in the community, communicating openly, and following through on the commitments I make. My goal is to be a representative who listens first, works collaboratively, and delivers real results for the district.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



Elect Women Wisconsin

Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Caroline Goemez Tom

Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde

Rep. Darrin Madison

Rep. Margaret Arney

Rep. Angelito Tenorio

Run for Something

Working Families Party

Campaign Website

Ben Brist (Democrat)

Courtesy of Candidate Ben Brist

Current occupation: Recent Ex-Military

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running because this district deserves a representative who works to make life easier, not harder. I spent seven years in the Army, where I learned that leadership means showing up, listening, and taking responsibility. Opportunity feels out of reach, and it’s getting harder for families in the 61st district. Folks are struggling to afford gas, groceries, childcare, and prescriptions because the Republicans weakened protections for workers, cut investment in healthcare, defunded public education, and let property taxes skyrocket. My wife and I chose to move home to Wisconsin because this is where we want to put down roots and start our family. These issues are personal to me; our legislature should be making it easier to succeed here.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Cost of living is the number one thing I hear about at the doors, from Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike. In the Assembly, I'd focus on three things: Real property tax relief, so seniors and working families aren't priced out of homes they've lived in for decades. Restoring the state's commitment to funding local services and public schools, because when Madison shortchanges our communities, homeowners pick up the tab. And tackling the big monthly costs: housing, childcare, prescription drugs, and utility bills. The state has the resources to act on all of these things. What's been missing is a legislature willing to put working families ahead of political fights.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I support a statewide moratorium on new data centers until we have a regulatory framework that actually protects the public. That framework must guarantee three things: ratepayers never subsidize the enormous power demands of these facilities, our air and water resources are protected, and local communities get a say in these projects. Right now, companies are cutting deals community by community with no statewide standards, and families risk paying the price on their utility bills. Pausing until the rules protect people is how we make sure any promised growth actually benefits Wisconsin.

What are your top state budget priorities?

First, fully funding our public schools so districts stop draining their budgets and going to referendum just to cover legally required services.

Second, property tax relief and restored state support for local governments, so communities like ours can fund police, fire, and public works without pushing costs onto homeowners.

Third, making everyday life more affordable, from childcare to healthcare to housing. The state budget is a statement of values, and right now it doesn't reflect the priorities of the families in this district.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I'll hold regular in-person town halls and listening sessions across the district, not just during campaign season. I'll explain my votes publicly, including the hard ones, because voters deserve to know not just how I voted but why. My office will treat constituent services as a core responsibility, whether that's helping a veteran access benefits or a homeowner navigate a state agency. I've seen firsthand both good and poor constituent services at the federal level, and I know that it can make a real difference in the lives of my constituents. And I'll answer to the people of this district, period. Trust is earned through consistency, and that's the standard I'll hold myself to in Madison.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



AFT Local 212

Sheldon Wasserman, 3rd District Supervisor, Milwaukee County Board

Donald G. Schwartz, Former Hales Corners Village Board Trustee

Joe Czarnezki, Former State Senator, Milwaukee County Clerk and Board Supervisor

Campaign Website

Brian Bock (Democrat)

Courtesy of Candidate Brian Bock

Current occupation: Clinical Pharmacist

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running because I’ve seen, up close, how families are being squeezed by rising costs, gaps in health care, and schools asked to do more with less. As a clinical pharmacist, school board member, husband, and father, I know these aren’t abstract issues — they affect the people I work with, serve, and raise my own family alongside.

I want to bring practical, community-rooted leadership to Madison so government works better for the people who live here. That means showing up in the district, listening to neighbors, and fighting for affordable living, strong public schools, and access to care that families can actually use and afford.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

I would make affordability a top priority by using the tax dollars we already collect more wisely and cutting wasteful spending, so families are not left paying extra to fill gaps in basic services. Too many people are working hard but still struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills each month. I want to lower that pressure by making sure schools, infrastructure, and community services are funded in a smarter, more reliable way that actually helps working families.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I’d require data centers to pay their full share of water and energy costs, use clean energy, and operate transparently so local communities aren’t left with higher bills or hidden impacts. Just as important, I’d protect Wisconsin’s natural resources — our clean water, air, land, and green spaces — because those are essential to public health and to the quality of life families expect. I support guardrails that balance responsible growth with long-term environmental protection and fairness for Wisconsin residents.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My top budget priorities are to make life more affordable for working families, fully fund public schools, and expand access to health care. That means using tax dollars more wisely, cutting waste, and making sure state funding covers real costs so local communities and taxpayers are not left to fill the gaps. It also means investing in public education, technical colleges, and apprenticeships, while protecting access to affordable care, mental health services, and maternal health.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I’ll stay accountable by being present in the community every day, not just for photo-ops or campaign events. That means being present in the places where people actually live their lives, at schools, neighborhood meetings, grocery stores, sports games, and community gatherings, and listening to what families are dealing with in real time.

Accountability also means being transparent, answering tough questions, and making decisions for the people of District 61 and Wisconsin, not for special interests. In my school board work, I’ve shown that responsible budgeting and keeping promises matter, and I’ll bring that same approach to Madison.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.



314 Action

Robert Hansen (Greenfield School Board Member)