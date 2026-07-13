Wisconsin Assembly District 66 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under more competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 66.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the state Senate, if they win a handful competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 66

Wisconsin Assembly District 66 covers the southeast corner of Racine County, including the south side of the city of Racine, most of the village of Mount Pleasant, and the villages of Sturtevant and Elmwood Park. Incumbent Greta Neubauer, a Democrat, is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 66

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Greta Neubauer (Democrat, incumbent)

Headshot Courtesy of Campaign Greta Neubauer

Current occupation: Incumbent Legislator, Assembly Democratic Leader, Wisconsin State Assembly

Why are you running for this office?

This session, I fought to lower costs for working families, fund our public schools, strengthen our democracy, and create a state where everyone can thrive. I’m proud of the successes we had, including increasing access to healthcare for new moms and coverage for breast cancer screenings, as well as releasing funds to clean up our drinking water.

But there is much more to be done, and the Republican majority blocked most of the bills we put forward that would truly improve the lives of people in my community. I am hopeful that we are turning a corner in Wisconsin and can finally make real progress with the first Democratic trifecta in 15 years.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Too many families are struggling to make ends meet. Whether its healthcare costs, housing, groceries, or utilities, there is much more the legislature should be doing to help support working families. We can start by passing our Lowering Costs, Improving Lives package to provide free and healthy school meals to our students and help people save on groceries, prescription drug costs, and housing.

All session long, Legislative Democrats introduced policies that would lower costs for Wisconsinites, but they were ignored by the Republican majority. Next session, a Democratic trifecta will pass these policies and much more to help families save on essentials.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

People across the state are raising valid concerns about data centers and their impact. I believe that they need to pay their fair share and provide a real benefit to their neighbors. Other ratepayers, like families, farms, and small businesses, cannot pay the price for these projects. WI needs a clear framework for regulating data centers that prevents higher energy costs for residents, holds corporate energy users accountable, protects our environment, supports our clean energy transition, and creates good jobs. We need tech companies to pay for 100% of their energy costs. That’s why I’ve co-authored a bill, AB 722, to hold these projects to high standards and increase accountability. I hope to pass this bill next year.

What are your top state budget priorities?

First and foremost, we need to take action to lower costs for Wisconsinites. I am also deeply committed to ensuring that families can envision a bright future in Wisconsin, which means strengthening our public schools..

For too long, Republicans have underfunded our schools. But moving forward, things are going to be different. Legislative Democrats are committed to supporting our students, funding our schools, lowering property taxes, and ending the cycle of funding referendums. This will mean taking significant action in the next biennial budget to do right by our kids.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

Throughout my time in office, I have worked hard to bring my community’s voice to the Capitol. I take the correspondence, ideas, and feedback from the people of the 66th District with me to the Assembly floor every time we vote.

As a born and raised Racinian who is now raising my daughter in this community, I understand that we are all in this together. I am committed to continuing to have open, honest conversations about policy over coffee, at my public office hours, during town halls and listening sessions, and across the district.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Next 50, Vote Mama, National Association of Social Workers, UAW Region 4, LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, SEIU

Campaign website

Gina Cefalu Paulick (Republican)

marcusljackson.qhotoshelter.com / Campaign Facebook page Gina Paulick

Paulick did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Paulick's website says she had a successful career in sales with companies like Johnson & Johnson and PowerBar before transitioning into real estate while raising her two daughters. She currently serves as a Mount Pleasant trustee.

"After 30 years as an Independent, Gina chose to run as a Republican because of her commitment to fiscal responsibility, accountability, and common-sense solutions," her website says.

Her priorities include:

Lowering the cost of living

Increasing affordable housing

Making sure families and businesses don't bear the cost of data centers

Strengthening education and schools

Improving public safety

Supporting law enforcement and first responders

Campaign website