Wisconsin Senate District 7 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under more competitive district maps, but the first election for this particular Senate seat under the new maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Senate District 7.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

In the Senate, Republicans currently have a 18-15 majority. According to JR Ross of WisPolitics.com, there are four seats at play — one currently held by a Democrat and three by Republicans. If Democrats win any three of those, they get a majority. They are districts 5 (Brookfield), 17 (Spring Green), 21 (Racine) and 31 (Eau Claire).

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. Ross says Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Senate District 7

Wisconsin Senate District 7 includes parts of Milwaukee close to the lake, along with Cudahy, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, St. Francis and part of Greenfield.

The current senator, Democrat Chris Larson, is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Senate District 7

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Mike Moeller (Republican)

Courtesy of candidate Mike Moeller

Current occupation: Small Business Owner

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Wisconsin's 7th State Senate District on a commitment to curbing government overreach, slashing the tax burden, and restoring safe communities. The district deserves a leader focused on practical economic relief, constitutional liberties, and structural accountability in Madison.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

I would work on reigning in inflation and Government spending by working on cutting taxes through championing sweeping income and property tax relief to let hardworking Wisconsinites keep more of their paychecks. I would work on fiscal restraint by opposing bloated, deficit-driving state budgets that fuel the rising cost of everyday goods. I would also work on aiding small businesses by reducing red tape and regulatory burdens so local business owners can thrive and create jobs.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I would work to balance protecting Wisconsin ratepayers and taxpayers with maintaining a pro-growth, pro-market business climate with a focus on fiscal transparency, energy grid security, and local control. I would work to prevent rate hikes. Large tech companies must pay their fair share for infrastructure expansions. Big Tech cannot shift grid upgrade costs onto local residential utility bills. I also feel that fiscal transparency should be observed and limiting the use of strict corporate non-disclosure agreements that keep local communities in the dark during negotiations may not be in the public’s best interest.

What are your top state budget priorities?

Homeowners across Wisconsin are facing sticker shock as rising assessments drive property taxes higher and higher. Families are being priced out of their own homes through no fault of their own. Wisconsin’s “400-Year Veto” has locked property tax increases in place for generations and made real reform nearly impossible. That needs to change.

I believe homeowners deserve real relief, not excuses. I would support amending the 400-Year Veto so communities can finally address runaway property taxes. I also believe that when the state has a surplus, that money should go back to taxpayers, not into new government programs. Using surplus funds for direct property tax credits is a commonsense way to give homeowners immediate relief.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

Upholding the constitution and adhering to the Wisconsin Constitution and the separation of powers. Next, by working to protect taxpayer dollars by opposing unnecessary spending, maintaining a balanced budget, and pushing to lower the state income tax. I would work on regulatory reform by working to reduce bureaucratic red tape. Being mindful of Local Control and working on returning decision-making power to local communities, school boards, and municipal governments rather than relying on top-down mandates from Madison. Finally, Government transparency and ensuring public records are easily accessible, state agency metrics are clear, and legislative sessions remain open to public scrutiny.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

As of the submission of this survey, I have received endorsements from the Milwaukee Police Association and the Milwaukee Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Campaign website

Chris Larson (Democrat, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook page Chris Larson

Current occupation: Wisconsin State Senate, district 7, incumbent.

Why are you running for this office?

The wealthy and their special interests have taken a firm hold of our country. For the past 15 years, I have been in the minority due to rigged maps. Now, we finally have a chance to ensure that we have a government that works to solve the biggest problems Wisconsin is facing.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

On health care, I (will) expand access to affordable care.

On wages, I will work to raise our minimum wage to $20/hour.

On energy costs, I will move to restrict the energy monopolies lock on power by requiring their priority to be ratepayers, not shareholders.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I wrote "Pause to Protect" which is the legislation that moves forward a moratorium on new data centers. We must not allow new data centers in Wisconsin until we can plan for their massive energy use, energy costs, and clean energy production. We also need to catch up our restrictions on what data these companies are stealing from users without an ability to opt out. Water use, air quality, sound pollution are also a huge problem but last and most important is that these are the end result of tech bros trying to kill jobs. Why would we want to go along with that?

What are your top state budget priorities?

First, I want to make sure we fully fund public education so that local school boards are no longer forced to raise property taxes via referendum. This starts with ensuring public and private schools are both reimbursed for 90% of special education costs incurred. Beyond that, restoring power to local elected officials is important after years of forced Republican mandates so stringent that they block advisory referendums and make it harder to stand up to data centers.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I do town halls, publish free newsletters, and post regularly on all the usual social media sites. My staff and I work very hard to get back to any neighbor who contacts the office within 24 hours and try to chase an answer down for them, regardless of whether it is my jurisdiction or not. I also talk to folks out in the community and actively seek people's thoughts on what's happening in the community and our state.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Wisconsin Progress, Service Employees International Union, and a bunch of others in progress (it's still quite early and many groups aren't endorsing until primaries wrap).

Campaign website