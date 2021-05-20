Masks No Longer Required In State Buildings Beginning June 1

New guidance from Gov. Tony Evers' administration says people vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks in the state Capitol and most other state facilities beginning on June 1.

The updated guidance for state government follows advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks and can forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities.

The new state recommendations say all unvaccinated individuals, including both state employees and members of the public, should continue to wear face coverings while in state facilities. Also, unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks in other enclosed buildings while on state business.

The Department of Administration advises that state employees are encouraged to work from home through at least July 4.

State agencies won’t be verifying vaccination status. According to the guidance, supervisors will only seek to verify an employee’s vaccine status if there is credible evidence the employee is misrepresenting his or her status in order to avoid face covering requirements.

Vaccinated state employees who have had close contact with someone positive for COVID-19 are not required to quarantine with the exception of some employees who provide direct patient care. Those employees should still monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following exposure.