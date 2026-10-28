Brewers win the first World Series title in franchise history

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.

Hey, Milwaukee: grab a brat, raise a beer and prepare for that parade.

Young ace Jacob Misiorowski threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, rookie Cooper Pratt had two more hits and two RBIs, and the Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to set off a long-awaited celebration among thousands of Brewers fans in attendance at Tropicana Field.

“It’s the best feeling ever. All of our fans are here. I know the city’s waited a long, long time for this,” Milwaukee captain Christian Yelich said. “We’re so happy to bring it home to them. I can’t wait to get back there and celebrate.”

Misiorowski allowed just two hits and left the game because of a right calf cramp. He got a standing ovation from the Brew-Crew fans, who took over the section behind Milwaukee’s dugout for the last three games.

The 22-year-old Pratt set a Series rookie record with six straight hits before a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Jackson Chourio set a five-game Series record with 11 hits.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life. Oh my gosh. It doesn’t even feel real," said Pratt, who made his major league debut in June. “This is surreal. It only took four months!”

The championship comes in the 58th season for a franchise that began as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and moved to Milwaukee the following year. The Brewers’ only previous trip to the World Series in 1982 ended in heartbreak when they blew a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning of Game 7 and lost 6-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

But this team displayed the resilience of 67-year-old manager Pat Murphy, who survived a heart attack in 2020 and was the NL Manager of the Year in his first two full seasons at the helm in 2024 and 2025.

“This group of guys right here, the 2026 team, will be remembered forever — and they deserve that because they were a team,” Murphy said. “When you talk about this team, you’ve got to talk about people who care about each other. They’re not worried about their own stats. No one cares about that. They care about coming together and winning tonight.”

Ross Harried / AP Photo Confetti and fireworks go off during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee.

“Milwaukee has waited 44 years, and Milwaukee, you have your world championship,” principal owner Mark Attanasio said from the postgame stage on the field.

The thousands of Brewers fans who flew to the game in Florida stuck around to watch Attanasio accept the Commissioner’s Trophy. They were there to root on Brewers catcher William Contreras as he accepted the trophy as the World Series MVP.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP Photo Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Meanwhile, thousands of people at American Family Field in Milwaukee were just as jubilant as they viewed the winning moments of the game on the stadium’s big screen.The fans had bought tickets to the Brewers official watch party.

Sean Pecoraro wore a T-shirt that said "Do It For Uke," referring to former Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker who died last year. Pecoraro says the team did indeed do it. “You're darn right it did. This was Bob Uecker, all him. This is for Ueck man, we love ya. God bless."

Fans also celebrated at countless bars and in living rooms around the city. They packed into Zocalo Food Park in the Walker’s Point neighborhood to watch the broadcast of the game.

That’s where Michael Chavez wove through the crowd, taking photos with his Polaroid camera and giving them to fans. “That’s what it’s about. We have to remember this moment. It may not come again in our generation." Chavez added, “This is Milwaukee, baby, this is what we’re about. We’re heart-centered people. That’s Milwaukee.”

After the win around 10:00 p.m., fireworks, car horns and cheering could be heard in many neighborhoods. Redditors were busy with posts such as “BREWERS WIN WORLD!!! Still work tomorrow?” and “There’s no way anything’s getting done in this city tomorrow lol.”

Some people asked about plans for a victory parade. One redditor joked that this would be the parade route:

Starts in General Mitchell like 3 am, goes up 43 and we’re doing laps around Lambeau until tomorrow nights [sic] kickoff, then back down to Wisconsin Ave up down the street until Saturday morning, park the bus and tailgate in the AmFam parking lot rest of weekend.

Before the night was over, the Brewers released the official celebration plans. The Parade of Champions steps off at N. 4th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. at 10:00 a.m. on Friday Oct. 30. It concludes at the Summerfest grounds, where a Championship Rally will take place.

Milwaukee Brewers / Milwaukee Brewers Map of Brewers victory parade route

The event will feature former Brewers, exclusive merchandise, a showing of the movie Ueck, and more. Admission is free. Attendance is on a first come, first served basis. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. The event lasts until 3:00 p.m.

There also will be a separate, ticketed program at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds. Tickets go on sale at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

After Wednesday’s victory, Brewers designated hitter and team captain Christian Yelich said Milwaukee should get ready to party. ‘We’re coming home, baby. We can’t wait to see you. Can’t wait to celebrate. Your support has meant everything to us this year. You were incredibly loud in the playoffs. I mean, it was almost a home game for us in a World Series game which is insane. So, we can’t wait to get back there. We can’t wait to celebrate and enjoy this, baby.”

Meanwhile, author and Brewers expert Matthew Prigge predicts that this year’s strong performance could be just the start for the team. He drew a comparison between the 1982 Brewers and those on the 2026 roster.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind that that ‘82 team, that was kind of at the end of their big run. It was an old team at that time. Most of those guys would return in ‘83, but they just ran out of gas. They didn’t have it. But this team, they’re still very young. This feels like the beginning of something.”

Prigge says the Brewers’ success goes beyond sports. “It's just been overwhelming, just to see everybody, you know, going to the store and seeing everybody in their Brewers stuff, and everybody's talking about it. You can hear the neighbors over the fence talking about it. The whole city is just alive with this. It’s been fantastic. It's just been as great as I would have expected.”