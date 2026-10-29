The Mitchell Street Library is as vibrant as the community it serves

The library is more than just books, and our Books and Beyond series with Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) showcases just that. We share resources, book recommendations, and some cool stuff you might not know about. This month, we’re highlighting MPL's Mitchell Street Branch.

"Mitchell Street has always been an active neighborhood in the city, very vibrant, very diverse, and at one time was known as the downtown of the South Side. This is where people came to shop, to hang out, to visit with their neighbors," says Maria Burke, the Library Services Manager at the Mitchell Street branch.

Mitchell Street was also known as Department Store Row, and the building that now houses the library housed the former Lion Department Store (1920-1929) and the Hill's Department Store (1929-1963) according to Burke.

"After that, it has been a whole bunch of different businesses right here until 2017 when it became the Mitchell Street Library branch," she adds.

Because the library made the historic building its home after restoration and redevelopment of the five-story building, the Mitchell Street Branch is the largest of MPL’s branch libraries. Spread across three floors with a makerspace and staff areas in the lower level and study areas on the mezzanine, the mixed-use facility also includes 60 apartment units above the library space.

We are the only library in the city that took a historic building and transformed it into a modern library. Maria Burke, Mitchell Street Branch Library Services Manager

"We are really lucky here at Mitchell Street in that we are the only library in the city that took a historic building and transformed it into a modern library," notes Burke. "So we have fantastic features from the original building, including these amazing columns with carved plaster capitals. We have the original terrazzo floor. Along the mezzanine, we have the original mahogany railing. And of course all of the incredible natural light that we get because of the giant windows that were used to sell clothing, furniture, and anything else the department stores wanted to share with the public."

1 of 10 — DSC_0227.JPG Mitchell Street was also known as Department Store Row, and the building that now houses the library once was the former Lion Department Store. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 2 of 10 — DSC_0225.JPG The Mitchell Street Branch has many features from the original building still intact, including the columns with carved plaster capitals. We have the original terrazzo floor. Along the mezzanine, we have the original mahogany railing. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 3 of 10 — DSC_0222.JPG Along the mezzanine, you can see the original mahogany railing from the building's department store days. 4 of 10 — DSC_0220.JPG The children's play area at Mitchell Street library. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 5 of 10 — DSC_0219.JPG The makerspace in the basement of the library is filled with murals done by local artists. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 6 of 10 — DSC_0217.JPG The basement of the library includes the Cargill Community Kitchen and many areas for people of all ages to do activities. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 7 of 10 — DSC_0216.JPG One area in the makerspace available to any patrons to use is a recording studio. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 8 of 10 — DSC_0213.JPG Art and fashion made in workshops at the makerspace. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 9 of 10 — DSC_0209.JPG Without access to a typical green space, the alley next to the Mitchell Street Branch was made into a welcoming outdoor space. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 10 of 10 — DSC_0201.JPG Art was installed at the Mitchell Street Branch alleyway by La Familia de Arte Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

Mitchell Street is also more of an art library than the other branches according to Burke, since having two artist in residences who left the building with sculptures and murals depicting people and places in the neighborhood.

In addition to utilizing the physical space in a unique way, Burke notes that the library's services and materials also pointedly reflect the community the library is anchored in.

"Mitchell Street branch has the largest collection of Spanish language materials throughout Milwaukee - maybe throughout Wisconsin outside of the university systems - and that is because this neighborhood has the largest number of Spanish speakers in the city, possibly in the state," she says. "We want to serve the people who are in this neighborhood by having those materials, but also by having bilingual staff. So any person who walks in can speak with somebody in their native language and feel comfortable getting the services they would expect to get at any library around the city."

Rubi Ramos is a regular patron of the Mitchell Street Library, and utilizes the many spaces and workrooms inside to tutor people in English as a Second Language (ESL) and also has her own interpreting business.

Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM Rubi Ramos is a regular patron at the Mitchell Street Library and loves the atmosphere so much that she decided to start tutoring others at the library regularly.

"I started coming to this library [when] I was here as an interpreter for the District 2 Police Station when they would do the crime and safety meetings," Ramos recalls. "I would come I would always see how gorgeous the space was just how relaxing the feeling of the library, specifically the fireplace and how the couches are just around that area it just feels so relaxing... When I decided that I would... add on to my being an interpreter... I said, 'Okay, I know exactly what I'm going to do and where I'm gonna do that at.'"

Ramos has students coming from all over the greater-Milwaukee area and from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, and even Malaysia. She says that not only does the physical space make herself and her students comfortable, but they also have easy access to any resources they need. "I'm just so happy how this is a connection where we have the books of the different languages," Ramos notes.

Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM Maria Burke, Mitchell Street Branch Library Services Manager

With so many spaces to utilize, it can be hard to pick a favorite spot in the library. For Burke, there's something special about sitting in front of the fireplace. "Especially on a chill autumn day, where the entire setup is just designed to give comfort cozy vibes and feel like you're maybe transported to another space that you wouldn't necessarily expect from a library," she says.

Ramos also loves the fireplace, but her favorite part of coming to the library is being greeted by the staff right after walking through the main doors. "They look at you and they smile and greet you just as soon as you open the door. So that's my favorite part of coming to this location, my home location."

Mitchell Street will be hosting a Unity in the Community event on Nov. 7 from 12 - 4 p.m. as a celebration of diverse cultures, art, and food within the community. "All of the library branches on the south side have staff working together to create this amazing signature program ... and we have a lot of activities planned," says Burke. Outside of this event, there are many other programs available to the public housed throughout the activity areas at Mitchell Street, and you can find more information here.

