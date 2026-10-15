From Brewers undies to unwashed jerseys: Some Brewers' fans superstitions might just be working

Baseball is a game filled with traditions, lore and superstitions. And when your team is about to reach their first World Series since before Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released in November 1982, you might get a little superstitious, too.

WUWM’s Jimmy Gutierrez visited Kelly’s Bleachers in Milwaukee and found out how some Brewers fans believe they're bringing the team good luck — so far.

Steph from the Northwoods: I have worn this bracelet every single game that they’ve won. It’s a leather, custom-made and looks like baseball stitching with the Brewers logo. And my husband has a replica 1982 ALCS ring [and] he’s worn it every game. Also, at home we wear the same clothes every game. We ate the same things the first two games and it worked. And we drink the same beer. This is also the first year since 2008 that we haven’t been to a playoff game in person. And they’re winning! So I might never attend another game in person.

Bob from Wauwatosa: This is my Ueck shirt! It hasn’t failed me yet. We’re undefeated in this series wearing this shirt. I just got this shirt this year and I wore it to a bunch of games and we maybe lost one. But since the Dodgers series I’ve worn this shirt only because I feel like Bob Uecker is with us.

Tim from Milwaukee: I’m always wearing my Brewers underwear and have been for the last few playoff games. I’ve got a few different pairs so it’s not like I’m wearing the same ones.

Alex from West Bend: We came here for every Bucks road playoff game during their championship run so we’ve been watching every Brewers road playoff game here. That’s our superstition and we hope it brings as much luck as it brought the Bucks [in 2021].

Rosa from West Allis: I wore this shirt for every victory, and the day we lost [in the last series], I changed shirts. Now, it’s a new series and I’m starting over with this shirt again. I don’t wash it but I freshen it, a little perfume, a little fluff in the dryer, it’s amazing.

Dave from Oak Creek: I’m just superstitious enough to just wear the Brewers shade of Blue, never Dodger blue. Seriously, I won’t.

Jack from Madison: Anytime I speak negatively about the team they play amazing – just say they’re gonna choke, all that. I did it last series and it worked so we’re gonna keep that same energy this series. [Wednesday night I said] they’ll lose 8-2.

Steve from Milwaukee: I drink 14 beers and I feel like it has something to do with how the players do, even though I know that it doesn’t. I like to be the 14th man even though there’s 11 guys on the field…nine guys! Oh no, I’m not the smartest with this!

Michael from Milwaukee: My Garrett Mitchell away jersey hasn’t been washed in three weeks and I don’t think I will again until the end of the season. I pulled it out a couple games ago and said it was the Garrett Mitchell redemption game and that was the game of the catch and the RBIs so it worked and I’m going to continue to do it.

