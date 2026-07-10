Wisconsin Assembly District 9 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and two Democrats are running for Assembly District 9. The Democrat to receive the most votes on Aug. 11 will advance to the November election against the Republican candidate.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 9

Assembly District 9 covers West Milwaukee and part of the south side of Milwaukee, including the Layton Park neighborhood and Southgate.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Priscilla A. Prado, who is running for reelection.

Screenshot / Wisconsin State Legislature Map of Assembly District 9

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Priscilla A. Prado (Democrat, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook Page Priscilla A. Prado

Prado did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Priscilla Prado has been a resident of the Polonia and Clarke Square neighborhoods for nearly 17 years, and she has represented Assembly District 9 since 2025. She is the founder of Midwest Bookkeeping and Tax Solutions.

Her priorities include allowing residents to obtain driver's licenses regardless of immigration status, investment in community programs to prevent crime, lowering property taxes, fair wages, small business growth and expanding access to childcare and healthcare.

Campaign Website

Mimi Reza (Democrat)

Candidate Facebook Page Mimi Reza

Current occupation: Supervisor of Medical Records Administration. Elected Member of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, District 6 (incumbent School Board member). Candidate for State Assembly District 9).

Why are you running for this office?

I am running because I believe Wisconsin deserves leadership that listens, works collaboratively, and puts people first. As a Milwaukee Public Schools Board member, I have seen how state decisions affect students, families, educators, seniors, and local businesses. I want to bring that experience to Madison by advocating for stronger public schools, safer neighborhoods, and policies that make life more affordable. My goal is to be an accessible, transparent representative who focuses on practical solutions, responsible government, and building opportunities so every Wisconsin resident has the chance to succeed.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin families are feeling the impact of higher prices for housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and childcare. I will support policies that strengthen our economy, help small businesses grow, create family-supporting jobs, and invest taxpayer dollars responsibly. I also believe we should continue looking for ways to make healthcare and prescription medications more affordable while supporting workforce development that leads to higher-paying careers. The goal is to ensure hardworking families, seniors, and young adults can build a stable future without constantly struggling to make ends meet.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Data centers can create economic opportunities, but they should not come at the expense of local communities. I support requiring transparency throughout the approval process, evaluating impacts on energy use, water resources, infrastructure, and neighboring property owners, and ensuring communities have meaningful input before projects move forward. Any incentives should demonstrate a clear public benefit, including quality jobs and long-term economic value. Wisconsin should encourage innovation while protecting residents, taxpayers, and natural resources through thoughtful planning and responsible oversight.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My priorities are investing in public education, making Wisconsin more affordable, and improving public safety. We need sustainable funding for our public schools so districts are not forced to rely on repeated referendums to provide essential services. I also support responsible investments that strengthen infrastructure, workforce development, mental health resources, and economic growth. Every budget decision should be transparent, fiscally responsible, and focused on delivering measurable benefits to Wisconsin families while protecting taxpayers.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

Accountability begins with listening. I will hold regular conversations with residents, be accessible throughout the district, explain my votes and decisions, and welcome feedback from people with different viewpoints. I believe elected officials should be transparent about how public funds are spent, admit mistakes when they occur, and work to correct them. As an elected School Board member, I have learned that leadership means making difficult decisions while remaining honest, respectful, and committed to serving the public with integrity.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

At this time, I am proud to have earned the support of many community members, educators, families, neighborhood leaders and volunteers throughout my district. I will continue updating this section as additional organizational and individual endorsements are formally announced.

Campaign Website

Samuel Guerrero (Republican)

blankstock / Adobe Stock Samuel Guerrero does not have a website or a publicly available campaign photo.

Samuel Guerrero did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions and does not have a campaign website or social media page.