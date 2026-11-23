Democrats will have a lot of power in Madison in January, after winning the governor's seat and majorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, says they’re in much better fiscal shape than when the party last had a trifecta in 2009.

"Back then, they had a $5.4 billion gap between revenues and agency budget requests. It was the worst deficit in state history...This time, they're expecting a $4.2 billion surplus in this budget on June 30, they're expecting $1.5 billion in revenue growth the following two years. That's a pot of about $5.7 billion," says Ross.

Hear what that means for Democrats, and what we know about their policy agenda on everything from marijuana to data centers.