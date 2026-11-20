Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday that the state Department of Justice is suing TikTok.

The DOJ alleges that the social media app knowingly deploys features that addict and harm Wisconsin children.

"We've alleged that TikTok is doing this while deceiving parents and the public about the dangers of the app, thereby contributing to the children's mental health crisis that kids in Wisconsin and throughout the country face," Kaul said at a press conference Thursday.

Kaul says the lawsuit cites TikTok’s addictive design, including features like the recommendation engine and infinite scroll.

"We alleged that TikTok's platform drives compulsive behavior, interferes with sleep and education and includes features that can lead to mental health risks, such as depression, anxiety, body image issues, and self-harm in young people," he said.

Wisconsin’s lawsuit against TikTok follows a multi-billion-dollar settlement with Meta, the company that runs Facebook and Instagram, requiring the company to implement sweeping child safety reforms.

READ: Project Gryffindor: Meta's plan to get more school kids using Instagram

Kaul says they’re asking for similar restrictions for TikTok, like limiting the total number of hours that kids are able to spend on the app each day, and limiting some of the features that are particularly harmful to kids – like push notifications during school hours.

READ: Meta, states agree to $17 billion settlement in child safety trial

In a statement to WUWM, a TikTok spokesperson said: “This lawsuit relies on misleading and inaccurate claims and ignores the concrete safety measures TikTok has voluntarily implemented to support the well-being of our community. TikTok teen accounts have more than 50 preset safety, privacy and security settings, and Family Pairing helps parents and guardians customize the experience for their teens. We will vigorously defend against the State’s claims.”