In Dan Graves’ classroom at Maryland Avenue Montessori on Milwaukee’s east side, there’s a constant trickle.

It’s not a leaking pipe in the 140-year-old school building. It’s water flowing to hundreds of tiny lettuce plants inside a five-foot-tall hydroponic garden. Several large panels holding planters surround a bright glowing grow light.

Graves says the noise creates a zen-like feeling in his classroom.

“Just to have that on, that constant sound in the background, it’s really calming for kids," he says.

Graves and his middle school students tend two of the growing systems designed by Fork Farms , a Green Bay-based company. In winter, the refrigerator-sized system sits along the back wall of his colorful science classroom.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM Dan Graves stands next to one of the hydroponic gardens that his students at Maryland Avenue Montessori recently planted lettuce seeds in on Oct. 21, 2026.

Here, students do it all: They plant the lettuce seeds, then monitor the pH of the water that collects in a large basin at the bottom of the growing system. After about four weeks, the lettuce is ready for harvest, and students twist the plants out of their tiny containers.

The lettuce is in turn sold to Milwaukee Public Schools and served in cafeterias around the city. That brings it home for his students.

“If my students know, like, you grew a crop of food that is now going to be in tons of different cafeterias throughout MPS, that’s amazing," Graves says. "That makes you feel like you’ve done something big. You’re contributing to something bigger than you. And they feel good. They feel good about themselves.”

The proceeds from selling the vegetables are reinvested back into new seeds and growing materials for the hydroponic system, which organizers say make the the program self-sustaining at no cost to the teacher.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM Lettuce grows from a tiny planter inside a hydroponic growing system designed by Fork Farms, a Green Bay-based company. This fall, the company trained a dozen MPS teachers on how to use the growing systems as a federal grant expands to provide more of the refrigerator-size systems to public school classrooms in Milwaukee.

Hydroponic gardens expanding across Milwaukee Public Schools

There will soon be 80 more growing systems like these across MPS, as the hydroponic program expands.

Together they will be able to grow 4,000 pounds of food per month.

This whole program is possible because of a nearly half-a-million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which aims to expand access to locally grown foods for kids in Milwaukee — where as many as one in six families are food insecure.

Renesha Muchapondwa is the food and nutrition systems coordinator at Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, a research and farm education organization located in East Troy. She manages the federal grant and is working on expanding the hydroponic project to more classrooms this year.

“Schools consistently reach children, and they can help create positive food experiences while connecting students to this agriculture and nutrition," she says. "That's an experience that they don't — that they won't necessarily get — if food is coming from California or Mexico. So having local food really connects them in a real-life way.”

Katherine Kokal / WUWM MPS teachers attend a training held by Fork Farms and the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute on Oct. 8, 2026. The organizations trained a dozen teachers on how to use the growing systems as a federal grant expands to provide more of the refrigerator-size systems to public school classrooms in Milwaukee.

As Wisconsin expands its school hydroponic systems, other states are joining in. Fork Farms has around 3,500 of the systems across the country, and school districts in California are moving quickly to add more to schools in Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley.

Because Milwaukee and Fresno’s programs are expanding, there isn’t enough established data to determine how big of a bite these systems will take out of a school district’s budget.

Fresh food comes with challenges for elementary, middle school teachers

Teaching students as young as third grade hydroponic gardening doesn’t come without its challenges.

Schools need to be able to trust that the students are handling the food safely, and both students and the district's food services staff need to prepare the raw vegetables to actually be used.

“Schools often need food that is washed, cut, packaged, and ready for kitchens to use," Muchapondwa says.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM The Fork Farms hydroponic system is about the size of a refrigerator and has several panels with hundreds of tiny planters surrounding a grow light. Teachers are instructed to leave the grow light on overnight when they leave class, but Maryland Avenue teacher Dan Graves says he sometimes turns it on in winter to make his classroom brighter and more cheery in the afternoons.

And the growing systems aren’t perfect. At a training held earlier this fall, Forest Home Avenue School teacher Glorimar Meléndez shared that she’s been in touch with Fork Farms since she started using the systems several years ago.

"I think I probably helped with the design, because I always complained, ‘There’s leaking! There’s leakage everywhere! And I need wheels on this! And it’s hard to clean,'" she said with a chuckle. "They’ve been able to make changes and I’ve been able to teach my students like how this engineered product began, and how it is today.”

The elementary school teacher is somewhat of a hydroponics evangelist. She has experimented with hydroponic peppers, tomato plants, and herbs that she’s sent home with students to plant or cook.

It’s a creative way to get fresh food into the hands of kids – who the CDC estimates get about 62% of their daily calories from ultraprocessed foods.

At Maryland Montessori, middle school teacher Dan Graves says that one of the best things about the growing system is watching students discover that the tiny seed they planted a month ago has sprouted.

“When kids harvest a big head of lettuce, or a big thing of basil, and they’re like pulling the plant out and they keep pulling. And then you see and they’re like holding up a basil plant that’s roots are like five and a half feet," he says.

As the program expands this year, he says more kids around Milwaukee will share the excitement of seeing the fruits…or rather, vegetables…of their labor.

Hear more from teacher Dan Graves about his hydroponics system Graves spoke with WUWM education reporter Katherine Kokal on Lake Effect about his hydroponics and his "Green Club." Listen • 10:18