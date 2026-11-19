This weekend in Milwaukee (Nov. 20-22), you could find yourself watching traditional Polynesian dance while munching on Croatian nut bread. Or maybe strolling through a handmade marketplace is more your speed.

That's just a fraction of the cultural offerings, tastes, sights and delights, when you hit up the 83rd annual Holiday Folk Fair International at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds.

Courtesy of Holiday Folk Fair International The World Cafe serves all types of foods during the Holiday Folk Fair International.

Diego Montes is with the International Institute of Wisconsin, which runs the folk fair.

"What I often hear is — at least from new members or people who are coming to the Holiday Folk Fair for the first time — is that they find it refreshing," says Montes. "Because they are able to see so many different cultures under one roof. And that is kind of hard to see nowadays."

This year's theme is traditional dance. / Courtesy of the Holiday Folk Fair International

There are more than 60 ethnic groups featured overall. Dancers from around 40 of them — from Filipino to Lithuanian, Mexican to Ukrainian — will perform traditional dances in traditional garments. Montes says sometimes the outfits are hand-sewn by the dancers and their families.

Courtesy of Holiday Folk Fair International This year's folk fair will feature dancers from around 40 ethnic groups.

And what would a folk fair be without the food? You can find more than 25 styles of food in the food court. It's guaranteed to be the only place where you can get Hmong eggrolls, French crepes, Czech dumplings, and Ugandan curries in one fell swoop in the Milwaukee area this weekend.

The festival will also have a strong arts presence, including with contest submissions from youth.