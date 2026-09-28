Capitol Notes: Is GOP fundraising a match for a blue wave?

The Wisconsin governor's race is heating up, and as more people start to tune in, the candidates need to throw more ads on the airwaves, social media platforms and televisions.

JR Ross of WisPolitics.com has been following all the ad buys and explains what's happening when it comes to fundraising. He breaks down what it means in a national environment that's favoring Democrats.

He also shares the latest in Democrats' quest to flip the state Senate and Assembly, why analysts think a Democratic takeover of the Senate is likely, while the Assembly is a little more out-of-reach, and what a split Legislature would mean for the Capitol.