2026 Subaru Uncharted Sport

Sadly, U.S. automakers have pretty much abandoned the electric vehicle market just as gas prices have exploded this summer.

But take heart, some automakers are continuing to slowly expand their EV offerings at the lower end of the market, just in time to take advantage. Two are Subaru and their design partner, Toyota. Both have worked to produce one of the finest, so far, entry-level EVs.

Each model has unique brand styling with the tested gray Subaru’s edgy Uncharted Sport even featuring a lighted six-star Subie logo on its grille. Toyota’s version is the C-HR, formerly a hybrid. Look for a separate review likely in 2027.

I was impressed with the utility and features Uncharted delivered. It’s battleship gray, or Metropolis Gray Metallic, even made it seem more utilitarian. Does Amazon know about these?

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First, it charged quickly on even my trickler like garage’s 110-volt line. By quickly, I mean that overnight I could get a 12% charge good for at least 40 miles of EV travel. So, every night I could top off my electrons and start each day with roughly 100% charge and a modest 278-mile range. Actually that 100% ranged from 258 to 278. Not sure why as this was in hot sticky late summer, no cold nights.

Note that for winter the Uncharted comes with a battery preconditioning system to optimize (Subaru’s word) cold-weather charging speeds. A fast charger will take the Subaru from 10 to 80% charge in 28 minutes, reportedly.

So easy EV use and plenty of daily charge to run to work, the doctor, a kid’s track meet, etc.

Four adults will fit comfortably in this roughly Crosstrek-sized crossover/SUV with oodles of cargo space behind the split rear seat. With the seat up there’s nearly 25 cubic feet of cargo room. Drop the seats and that grows to 60 cubic feet. Useful!

And lest one thinks this SUV will be pokey because it starts at $36,445 for the base Premium two-wheel-drive model. Well, you thunk wrong.

Uncharted is quick, really quick, with its dual electric motor drive system jolting out 338 horsepower, to all four wheels in this Sport model or the upscale GT. Our friends at Car and Driver say that translates to zero-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Not to make Subaru blush, but C&D reports a McLaren 750S with twin-turbo V8 ($375k+) does the same just a second quicker. Considering the price difference, well ….

Handling is quick and easy too, making the Uncharted fun to drive and easy to park. Safety systems are covered by Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist system and include smart cruise, lane change assist, blind-spot monitor, and the rest of the usuals one expects these days.

There’s 8.2 inches of ground clearance too, three drive modes (Sport makes it feel even faster) and X-Mode for off-roading and Hill Descent Control to help it ease its way down steep slippery inclines.

Ride? Well, it’s firm buster, but not punishing, better than a Crosstrek, which rides on a 3-inch shorter wheelbase. And Crosstrek’s ride was much improved for 2026.

Brakes are impressive too with vented front and rears, with 12.9-inchers up front and 12.5-inchers in back.

Want more?

Of course you do. The list is long, so let’s turn our attention inside.

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The tester’s seats were a gunmetal gray fake leather (Softex) with lighter gray stitching while the dash and door panels also reflect the dark gray color scheme. But Subaru adds a bit of color with a bronze bar across the dash’s face and the low dash’s top is seriously textured.

The console has a flat black finish except gloss black trim around the rotary shift knob at its center.

Two big wins are the squircle (squared circle) leather wrapped steering wheel and a 14-inch touchscreen that’s easy to adjust.

That squared wheel frees up knee space below and allows for an excellent view of the digital instrument pod that sits back away from the driver, near the windshield’s base. Sort of the same view one gets with the head-up displays many pricier cars offer. Initially I thought this awkward but one quickly adapts and even adjusting the tilt/telescope wheel all the way up doesn’t impede the view.

Subaru had been using large vertical info screens, but this larger horizontal model is much easier to see and use. A big step forward, plus no reflections or glare during daily drives.

The low dash here also helps create good sight lines up front and with space between the roof’s A-pillar and side mirrors one can see properly to the sides. Giant trucks and SUVs could take a lesson.

As for other goodies inside, let’s start with more comfortable seating. Maybe Toyota helped here, but the fronts are powered for both driver and passenger, plus heated, as is the steering wheel. Twin wireless charging pads are at the console’s front, so easy access, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

There are two driver’s seat memory buttons on the door, a 360-degree video monitor, power rear hatch, rain-sensing wipers, power folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals, headlight washers, and dual-zone climate controls. No sunroof standard here though.

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Need I say more?

Pricing ranges from the $36k Premium up to $45,245 for the GT. Note the Premium starts with front-wheel drive and packs just 224 horsepower. Still sufficient for daily commutes.

The tested well-equipped Sport sits in the middle listing at $41,245 including delivery. This one added just the (yawn) gray paint for $475 to end up at $41,720. And you’ll be saving money down the road with no oil changes or tuneups, not to mention spending less time and money at the gas station each week.

The Uncharted is made in Japan, so tariffs are possible.

Competition is still minimal in this market. The Nissan Leaf being the primary counterpart, but there’s also the Chevy Bolt, and of course Toyota’s version, the C-HR. Pricier competition is the Volvo EX-30.

FAST STATS: 2026 Subaru Uncharted Sport

Hits: Useful compact electric SUV with easy charging, excellent power, sporty handling and AWD. Quiet interior, comfy well-formed heated front seats, power driver’s seat, heated steering wheel, good cargo space and safety equipment. Big touchscreen with volume knob, dual wireless chargers, smart cruise, good sightlines, power hatch, and modest pricing.

Misses: No sunroof, firm ride, 278-mile maximum EV range.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2 electric motors, 338 hp

Transmission: Direct-drive automatic

Weight: 4.430 lbs.

Wheelbase: 108.3 in.

Length: 177.8 in.

Ground clearance: 8.2 in.

Range: 278 mi.

Cargo: 25-60 cu.ft.

Base Price: $41,245 (includes delivery)

Invoice: NA

Option: Premium paint, $475

Test vehicle: $41,720

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage