2026 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Hybrid review

For some, the goal is always Big, to be bigger, stronger, more athletic, to be that guy or gal in the SUV that can crush all off-road challenges, to pull a hefty trailer, to haul a family of seven or eight.

Big can be better. Heck, it can be best.

So, when Toyota set out to create a big bold 3-row SUV it started with its big-boy pickup, the Tundra, and created a muscular body with an in-your-face black grille to cover its strong frame. Then it put a third-row seat in to haul up to eight folks, if that’s what you need.

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It churned out six trim levels so folks with a variety of larger bank accounts could slip into a large two- or four-wheel-drive SUV. Base SR5 with rear-drive starts at $67,120 and $3,000 more for 4-wheel drive. The tested TRD Pro Hybrid (they’re all hybrid powered now), lists at $83,860 and going all fru-fru with the top-level Capstone raises the price to $88,330. The top three trims come standard with 4WD. Uh, I said you’d need a large bank account.

But oh, baby you get a beast for off-roading, or towing, yet with luxury-leaning interior to protect your Gucci leather wallet.

Not only is the Sequoia big at 208.1 inches long, it’ll tow more than 9,000 pounds and its twin-turbo I-Force Max V6 with mild hybrid startup system punches out 436 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. There are three drive modes and a high-low transfer case for off-roading and Crawl Control when descending steep muddy or rocky terrain.

Did I mention this 3.5-liter V6 sounds serious when fired up and especially in Sport mode, or even in Normal. The truck feels heavy too and at more than 6,100 pounds, its weight is considerable.

But the V6 is aided by a mild hybrid battery and electric motor to help take a little sting out of gas station visits. Sequoia tops its market segment with an average of 20 mpg, that being 19 mpg city and 22 highway according to the EPA. I got 16.3 mpg, a vast improvement from my previous winter drive that netted just 13.4 mpg, but still low.

Competitors like the Jeep Wagoneer, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Chevy Tahoe with a V8, fall short of the hybrid’s numbers though, or so says the EPA.

Also helping both in efficiency and smooth operation is a fine 10-speed automatic transmission.

For off-roaders with a near limitless budget the drive modes and hi-low engagement is handled atop the large center console. An aluminum skid plate is standard too, protecting the undercarriage vitals.

There’s also a 360-degree camera to help when slipping the beast into a parking spot, maneuvering between trees, or when trailering. This one added a Tow Tech package with wireless trailer camera system with trailer backup guide and Straight Path Assist for $850. The tester also added gigantic power-extending tow mirrors with convex lower mirrors and lights, just $290 extra and worth it if you tow.

I must say though, those mirrors are nearly impossible to see around at intersections for us shorter drivers. I found that if I extended them (press a dash button) I could see a bit better as there was more of a gap between the A-pillar and the oversized mirrors. At night the four mirrors also provided a lot of headlight distraction from behind, obviously twice as much as one might get without those convex lower mirrors.

Handling is decent for such a large truck, but turning on the lane-tracking system is recommended to keep it within the lines. Parking, even with the camera, is still a challenge when banking in on the first try. Most times a backup to straighten or fit between parking lot lines is required.

Ride? Well it’s a truck so some bounce and jiggle, but well dampened so no harshness. Suspension is designed for off-roading with special high-perf Fox shocks.

Colors matter and while most trucks are gray, black or white, Toyota spiffs the TRD Pro up with Wave Maker paint ($695), which is a bright teal blue that some might even consider turquoise. I got several comments, mostly good, and some noting it makes the truck easy to spot in a parking lot. Indeed!

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Inside, the interior’s upholstery seems to have been upgraded with black leather-trimmed seats, the centers being a camouflage pattern gray, while the dash and doors are a soft black textured material with red stitching on the doors, same on the seat edges. The manual tilt/telescope wheel also includes TRD markings, as do the seats. Plus, the wheel and shifter knob have red stripes. Toyota also insists on a giant Toyota label on the passenger-side dash. A bit much!

Upgraded for the 2024 model year the Sequoia has a 14-inch info touchscreen and 12-inch driver’s instrument panel display. All easy to see and adjust.

Below that are toggles and buttons for the climate controls. Nice that those aren’t buried in the screen, but the result is a lot to buttons to choose from.

Seats are comfy with good hip support and front seats are heated and cooled, while the rear seats are no longer heated in this model, but there’s a heated steering wheel. The tester had captain’s chairs in row two, so would only haul seven passengers. The third row, while easy to access is still tight on knee room and because the floor is higher back there it creates a less desirable seating position with cramped foot room.

Power-down split third row seats are now standard and make it easy to increase the cargo space, important here because there’s virtually no cargo space behind row three. Just five grocery bags will fit. Other SUVs offer more luggage room behind row three.

Sequoia does include a power hatch and the rear window also will open if one needs to carry a load that could extend out the back.

The rub, as they say, is that the cargo floor is uneven so requires the user to move an adjustable panel to even up the floor if one needs a flat cargo area. It’s not difficult, just a bit odd.

This one added a power tilt and slide panoramic sunroof with power shade for $500, and that helps brighten the interior considerably.

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Standard are running boards and grab handles that are much needed for entry, manual side window sunshades for row two, a wireless phone charger, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that includes adaptive cruise control and pre-collision warnings. No hands-free driving system is currently available. Many competitors now offer such.

While the Sequoia feels and looks luxurious inside there’s still some tire noise and the TRD’s roof rack is extremely noisy due to wind noise. One other annoyance, the Open Window warning chime. This is a prime example of engineers offering a solution to something that isn’t a problem. If a driver can’t tell that a window is open, he or she probably shouldn’t be driving. Note to designers, many of us leave our windows Down in summer.

Nuff said!

With just a few additional minor options the stunning teal tester (young folks like it) hit $86,322. You may recall that at the top I mentioned this would stretch your budget. Leasing or a long-term loan will likely be your best bet.

FAST STATS: 2026 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Hybrid

Hits: Big heavy truck with three-row seating, improved gas mileage with hybrid, excellent power and off-road ability. Huge info screen, heated wheel and heat/cool front seats, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, running boards, power hatch w/opening window, power-down third row seats. Excellent towing, decent handling and good safety systems.

Misses: Cargo area not flat with third row seats down, a panel must be adjusted to level cargo floor, extreme wind noise from cargo rack, bouncy truck ride, tight third row, almost no cargo room when third row is up, a lot of dash buttons and toggles. No hands-free driving system. Price!

Made in: San Antonio, Texas

Engine: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6/hybrid, 437 hp/583 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 6,150 lbs.

Wheelbase: 122 in.

Length: 208.1 in.

Tow: 9,020 lbs.

MPG: 19/22

MPG: 16.3 (tested)

Base Price: $83,860 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $76,502

Major Options:

Wave Maker paint, $695

Power tilt/slide panoramic roof w/power shade, $500

Power-extending tow mirrors w/converse spotter, work light, $290

Tow Teck pkg. (wireless trailer camera system, backing guide, straight path assist), $850

Ball mount, $87

Wheel locks, $105

TRD Performance air filters, $135

Test vehicle: $86,322

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com