2026 Toyota GR Corolla Premium Plus review

Maybe I’m just getting old (no maybes about it), but this weekly automotive sticker shock still feels far from routine.

Goosebumps are expected from a lightweight 300-horse hatchback, but for performance, not a sticker price pushing $50k. This time a metallic gray Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch.

What a joy to drive something that doesn’t require a step ladder to board.

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A couple years back Toyota souped up its Corolla hatchback, adding its GR-Four all-wheel-drive system and boosting its power via a 1.6-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine. Standard, too, is a slick 6-speed manual transmission.

Those are all the elements for a spunky driver’s car with emphasis on handling, speed, and the ability to hug pavement like crazy.

All this is Toyota’s effort to compete with the likes of Honda’s Civic Type R, itself packing a turbo 2.0-liter I4 kicking out 315 horsepower.

This certainly does that, but both are pricey speedsters, the Civic starting about $46,000 and this Premium Plus top trim of the Toyota at $47,160, including delivery. In the Corolla’s favor though is a base trim listing at $41,115. So maybe grandpa should calm down when he sees the final on the tester resting at $49,383.

Naturally the top-trim GR (stands for Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s racing arm) is loaded, in addition to the 300 horse powerplant. Consider that its brakes are set up to handle track time with giant discs, 14 inches up front and 11.7 inches in back. Both are vented with 4-piston discs up front and 2-piston units in back, all featuring special GR-branded red calipers.

That sends the message to passersby that the driver is serious about stopping, along with executing jackrabbit starts. Slipping from gear to gear with the manual transmission is more fun than anything any automatics can offer, paddle shifters or no. Clutch pedal feel is moderate so not too tiring when creeping through a highway construction zone.

The GR-Four AWD system keeps the 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport five low-profile tires in contact with the pavement for ultimate launch power. Plus, Toyota includes four drive modes to allow a driver to save gas (sadly takes premium unleaded) or blast away on highway entry ramps in Sport mode.

Handling is nimble and precise, the GR Corolla hugging fast corners and remaining flat upon exit for steady control.

However, and you knew this was coming, the ride is harsh. Some might say punishing, at least if they were driving in Wisconsin. GR Corolla is the perfect hot hatch for California, Florida, Texas or other southern climes offering smoother driving surfaces than the Midwest. Up here you feel every crack, crevice, and please God, no potholes, for fear of a blown tire or urgent chiropractic visit.

There’s a reason younger drivers are the preferred buyers for hot hatches.

Those low-pro tires (always rough riders) look great too on this Corolla’s 18-inch matte black 15-spoke alloy wheels. In fact, the GR looks terrific with a blacked-out grille and this one added a gloss black rear hatch spoiler ($855 extra) to complete the sleek look.

The Heavy Metal (dark metallic gray) paint scheme is $475 extra too but fits the GR’s image. Accents such as window trim, functional hood air vents and side panel vents are matte black too.

In back are three stainless steel exhaust pipes that create a racy crackle upon ignition and heavy acceleration. While overhead there is no sunroof in this forged carbon fiber top. That cuts weight and adds strength if, heaven forbid, your hot hatch turns turtle.

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Inside, well, the GR is darn comfy for a street racer and looks youthfully simple and clean.

Seats are a soft black cloth with black fake leather trim and red stitching. Even the cushions have tiny red dots to add subtle color. That red stitching is a big help too on defining door panels, the park brake handle, shifter sleeve, console, and steering wheel. Yes, there are GR logos outside and on the wheel too.

The center console is trimmed in gloss black plastic as is the info touchscreen, which is easy to use. Everything here is, and includes dual climate controls, a heated steering wheel, two-level heated seats, and a wireless charger tucked neatly up under the center stack on the console.

A knob on the console also allows the AWD to be adjusted from Normal to Gravel, in case the Corolla ventures onto rock-strewn pavement or off road.

Seats are manually adjusted. That saves weight. Yet they are easy to maneuver into a great driving position or even partially recline for a passenger napping. (Ha, try that under heavy acceleration.) These are well-shaped and supportive sport seats.

While a hatchback, there are rear doors and it’s easy to climb into the rear seat, although this is primarily designed as a two-person performance hatch. Still, adults could ride for short distances in the back seat.

Cargo space is generous under the manual hatch and can be expanded by folding down the fold-flat split rear seats.

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Note the GR includes smart cruise control if you tire of enjoying the sporty drive, plus loads on Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 with all its usual safety features, including pre-collision warning. Sightlines to the sides also are excellent in the GR.

A nine-speaker JBL audio system is also standard on this Premium Plus trim as are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Downsides beyond the rough ride include increased road noise from the low-pro tires, small climate directional buttons and an annoying chime if a window is down and the ignition turned off. Hey, it’s summer! A flat-bottom or squircle (squared circle) steering wheel also would look great in the GR, which is made in Japan, so continue to monitor the tariff situation.

While premium fuel is suggested the GR will run on regular, but it cuts power over a couple tankfuls. Mileage is decent for a hot hatch with AWD. I got 26.5 mpg while the EPA rates the Corolla at 21 mpg city and 28 highway.

If driving a stick isn’t your thing both the base and Premium Plus models are available with automatic transmissions. Add $2,000.

My advice, go for the base level if you are looking for fun with a bit less sticker shock.

Fast Stats: 2026 Toyota GR Corolla Premium Plus

Hits: Sporty hatch, big power, racy 6-speed manual, sports car handling, plus GR4 AWD and 4 drive modes. Heated seats and wheel, comfy sport seats, good standard safety features, easy touchscreen, wireless charger, good cargo space, smart cruise. Gutsy exhaust tone via 3 pipes.

Misses: Harsh ride, road noise a bit high, small buttons for climate directional, annoying chime if window left down and ignition off. Could use flat-bottom or squircle wheel. No sunroof and demands premium fuel.

Made in: Aichi, Japan

Engine: 1.6-liter turbo I3, 300 hp/ 273 torque

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Weight: 3,314 lbs.

Wheelbase: 103.9 in.

Length: 173.6 in.

Cargo: 17.8-35 cu.ft.

MPG: 21/28

MPG: 26.5 (tested)

Base Price: $47,160 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $44,218

Options:

Premium paint, $475

Cargo net, $65

Rear window spoiler, $855

Styling pkg. (Core grades shift knob, door sill protectors), $319

Black lug nuts & wheel locks, $200

Carpeted floor/cargo mats, $309

Test vehicle: $49,383

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com