2026 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Hybrid

A couple years back I declared the then newly revamped Subaru Crosstrek Sport to be the ultimate version of the compact crossover, delivering AWD, solid safety gear, and a price tag even a stingy buyer could appreciate.

Revision time.

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The new Crosstrek Sport Hybrid, yes Hybrid, is the new gold-standard among compact crossovers, for all of the same reasons, except now it delivers slightly more power and way better fuel economy.

I netted 44.5 mpg in a week’s drive, both highway and city, impressively more than the EPA rating of 36 mpg city and highway. For the record, I’d managed a respectable 30.8 mpg in the gas-only Crosstrek Sport.

Subaru originally offered a Crosstrek hybrid in some markets from 2014 to 2016, then switched to a plug-in hybrid version from 2019 to 2023, but it only carried a 17-mile electric charge. Not what outdoor-loving Subie buyers yearned for. This one is!

Now Subaru packs an efficient Atkinson-cycle 2.5-liter Boxer gas engine into the Crosstrek, aided by two electric motors. The result, a powerplant that churns a combined 194 horsepower and much improved 199 pound-feet of torque. The HP bump is 12 horses, which doesn’t sound like much but with a reprogramed CVT the smoothness and added oomph are noticeable improvements.

Hmm, more power, smoother operation, AND better fuel economy. Winner!

This all combines with what already made Crosstrek Subaru’s top-seller, nimble handling, a light responsive steering feel, and refined ride for its size, just 176.4 inches long and riding on a 105.1-inch wheelbase. Plus, standard AWD.

Crosstrek is easy to maneuver in town and zips quickly between lanes on the highway. Parking is easy too.

Need to go off-road to a campsite or bike outing? There’s an amazing 8.7-inches of ground clearance and Subaru’s famous symmetrical AWD for traction. Helps in winter too and there’s X-Mode a system to increase traction off-road along with a Hill Descent Control to ease the crossover down a steep incline.

What does one give up by adding the electric motors and batteries to charge them?

Not much, a few feet of cargo space and the spare tire that comes standard in gas-only models. Heck, this hybrid Crosstrek will still pull 1,500 pounds, so a pop-up camper.

The tester was bathed in Sapphire Blue Pearl, a beautiful deep metallic blue, easily Crosstrek’s best standard color. Two new premium colors, Sand Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl, add $395 to the sticker.

Like the earlier tested Sport this one featured gold trim on the seats inside and added gold bezels around the fog lights below the headlights. Both looked funky to me in this package while the gold trim on the previous Alpine Green model made it pop. Too much contrast between the gold and dark blue here.

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But like its predecessor Subaru has quieted the interior, including a sound-insulating windshield, to give this a more upscale feel. There also are gray cloth seats that are well-shaped and comfortable, an upgrade from earlier Crosstrek models. The driver’s seat is powered while the passenger’s is still manually adjusted, but both include two-setting heated seats controlled easily by toggles on the console.

Cloth trim on the seats and doors include gold stitching, which looks fine, as does gold stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter sleeve. It’s just the gold stripes on the outer edges of the front and rear seats that seem over the top. Doors and dash also include fake carbon fiber trim.

The tall vertical info screen is still too busy and reflective, but other Subaru models are starting to update this with a horizontal screen that’s easier to use and see, while being quicker to engage. One can hope it works its way down to Crosstrek soon. The good news, volume and tuning knobs remain.

In the meantime, the digital instrument panel has grown to 12.3 inches and is easy to read. This crossover’s multimedia system also includes navigation (not a given anymore) and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, there are power plugs for both front and rear seat occupants.

Overhead is a power sunroof and while the rear hatch is not powered there is a dash button to unlatch the hatch, which wisely comes with a standard wiper. Again, no storage or spare tire under the cargo floor, but plenty of cargo space and split rear seats if more is needed.

Safety is well represented in the Crosstrek Hybrid with Subaru’s Eyesight system that includes smart cruise control, lane centering, pre-collision braking and throttle management, lane departure warning, and lane-keep assist. Other standard features include blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic emergency steering and sensor warnings.

One slight downside is the big black Eye Sight box behind the rearview mirror is so large it somewhat cuts into the passenger’s upper side views. Driver sightlines though remain excellent in Crosstrek as Subaru designs in space between the side mirrors and A-pillars.

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Outside, in addition to the sharp blue color the hybrid models come with black body cladding, naturally, and exclusive dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels. Tires are Falken R18s.

The hybrid Crosstrek is made in Subaru’s US manufacturing plant outside Lafayette, Ind., so should not be impacted by any tariffs.

Pricing is attractive for an AWD hybrid, which Subaru offers in just two trims, the tested Sport starting at $35,415 and the more luxurious Limited at slightly more, $36,445. Both include delivery.

That’s about a $3,300 premium to the gas-only version of the Sport and $2,000 more than the Limited gas model, possibly making it the better value. Plus, the Limited comes with vegan leather seats featuring orange stitching, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with 432 watts, and a sprinkling of other goodies.

A prime hybrid competitor is the Toyota Corolla Cross that lists at just less than $31,000. It also has a better fuel efficiency rating although in my test a couple years back I got just 38 mpg with the Corolla Cross as opposed to the 44 with the Crosstrek. Also, when similarly equipped the pricing becomes quite close and dimensionally the Subaru and Toyota are quite similar.

Either way an economy-minded hybrid buyer will be smiling after every gas station visit. When was the last time THAT happened?

FAST STATS: 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Hybrid

Hits: Sporty looking hybrid hatchback with improved power, nimble handling, fairly refined ride plus standard AWD. Quiet interior, comfy well-formed heated front seats, power driver’s seat, sunroof, good cargo space and safety equipment. Big touchscreen with volume/tuning knobs, wireless charger, smart cruise, good sightlines, rear wiper, and modest pricing.

Misses: Vertical screen is too busy and reflective, gold-cloth-trimmed seats looks funky, big black electronic EyeSight box behind rearview mirror imposes on passenger’s view.

Made in: Lafayette, Ind.

Engine: 2.5-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle boxer w/hybrid electric motors, 194 hp /199 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,677 lbs.

Wheelbase: 105.1 in.

Length: 176.4 in.

Ground clearance: 8.7 in.

Cargo: 19-51 cu.ft.

Tow: 1,500 lbs.

MPG: 36/36

MPG: 44.5 (tested)

Base Price: $35,415 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $33,405

Options: None

Test vehicle: $35,415

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com