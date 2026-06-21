2026 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD review

Sorry if your ego can’t take it, but the perfect vehicle for a family road trip, really any trip, is a minivan.

Don’t pout if your spouse suggests one for the fam. He or she is smart and understands value and family-friendly reliability and usability. That’s a lot of bility!

Primo comfort, convenience and modest cost of operation are the hallmarks of Toyota’s Sienna minivan. Now that it’s a hybrid and offers AWD there’s that too. My tester was the mid-level XSE trim with AWD. Starting price, $50,430 with delivery.

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I know that price is scary for families with two to four kids, but it’s the going rate for new vehicles, especially those that will accommodate that many people, even full-size adults. Case in point, we had six adults aboard for a trip around Door County recently and all fit with enough space in the cargo hold behind row three seats for lawn chairs, blankets and other goodies.

The XSE features two captain’s chairs in row two that could be moved forward so adult legs were comfy in row three. If no one was back there, those third-row seats would fold down into the cargo hold to create a massive flat area for suitcases, boxes and more lawn chairs. Perfect!

Naturally, one can forego the comfy captain’s chairs for a bench so the minivan can be made to haul seven. An 8-passenger arrangement is also available on some trims. Your choice.

Hauling people and things is something a minivan has in spades over even large SUVs, which usually can haul one or the other while sucking gas like a hyperactive vaper indulging his habit.

But this hybrid system, while modest in power, punches those big SUVs in the snout with monster gas mileage. I managed 34.1 mpg in a week’s drive with up to six folks aboard and always some luggage. The EPA rates Sienna at 35 mpg city and 36 highway. Most large SUVs are lucky to hit 22 mpg even in a long highway drive on flat terrain.

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Power, again, is mild, just 245 horsepower with a puny 176 foot-pounds of torque from the 2.5-liter I4. Yet it’s sufficient. There’s engine growl under heavy acceleration, but generally the Sienna’s interior is quiet, particularly when fully loaded. Otherwise, a bit of hollow van hum.

Handling is pure minivan, easy on the highway and simple to park despite its length. Sienna turns into parking spots quickly and the backup camera and safety warnings help when backing out.

In fact, Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 delivers all the safety features one would want or expect to protect the family. Such as? Pre-collision warnings, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, and warnings if a vehicle is approaching so, one doesn’t open a door into traffic.

Ride is well-controlled and better than SUVs that ride on truck chassis. Plus, with AWD one needn’t worry about snowy or slippery roads, especially if towing a small trailer on a rutted dirt road to a camp site. Towing capacity is 3,500 pounds.

Other pluses for families include the sliding side doors, now with manual sunshades. Both side doors open with the touch of a button on their handles, or a slight tug, likewise inside. A wave of the foot under the doors will also open them, just as with most power hatches these days. Yes, this also has a powered hatch.

As mentioned, the second-row seats slide forward individually to create more legroom in row three or to allow for more cargo hauling.

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Everyone praised Sienna’s comfy interior, the tested Heavy Metal (metallic dark gray, cost $475) featured black and gray animal-free leather (SofTex) seats, both powered and heated and cooled up front. The dash is a textured black with some hard plastic, but most areas covered in soft-touch materials. Trim was matte silver on the dash and a grooved black gloss on the console and door armrests. That can glare a bit on sunny days.

The bridge-like console offers a huge amount of storage underneath, for purses or backpacks. Under the large touchscreen is a wireless charger too, while overhead Sienna offers a small sunroof. The XSE also includes a fine JBL audio system with 12 speakers, a subwoofer and amp.

The tester added a video screen with wireless headphones for entertainment purposes. Kids need screens? Sigh! That’s a $1,415 option that could pay for itself by quieting the younger crowd on a long trip. One drawback though, the screen blocks the driver’s rear view when folded down.

Sienna also offers multiple USB plugs throughout, along with many cupholders, including four for the front seats.

Just two items I wished this Sienna has provided, driver’s seat memory buttons and power fold-flat side mirrors.

One can nab a Sienna for less than the $50k this trim starts at. After options it settled at $53,159. But a base LE with front-wheel-drive and seating for eight lists at $42,100 or $44,100 for the AWD model. All trims are hybrids and the lower trims are available with either FWD or AWD, the later adding $2,000.

Go all the way to the top Platinum level trim and the starting price jumps to $59,600 with AWD standard, if you can spend that type of coin.

Minivans may not be sexy or sporty, but they sure are family pleasing.

FAST STATS: 2026 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD

Hits: Excellent hybrid gas mileage, plus AWD, roomy, dependable, comfortable ride, smooth operation. Loaded with safety equipment, front sunroof, comfy heated/cooled power front seats, power sliding side doors, huge storage under console, JBL audio, third row folds into deep cargo floor, video screen for rear seats, wireless charger and multiple plug-ins, big easy functioning info screen.

Misses: Moderate power, engine groans under heavy acceleration, fold-down entertainment screen blocks driver’s rear view, no driver’s seat memory buttons, no power fold-flat mirrors.

Made in: Princeton, Ind.

Engine: 2.5-liter I4, hybrid, 245hp/176 torque

Transmission: ECVT

Weight: 4,675 lbs.

Wheelbase: 120.5 in.

Length: 204.1 in.

Cargo: 33.5-75.2-101 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 35/36

MPG: 34.1 (tested)

Base Price: $50,430 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $47,038

Major Options:

1500W inverter w/2 120V AC outlets, $300

Rear seat entertainment system (HD entertainment center w/11.6-inch screen, remote, two wireless headphones), $1,415

Premium paint, $475

Door sill protectors, $95

Integrated dash cam, $375

Rear bumper applique, $69

Test vehicle: $53,159

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com