2026 Nissan Sentra SL review

Seems the United States’ 250th anniversary is a perfect time for a throwback car review, not an old car, but a new one with an old name. One that would have slotted into any brand’s lineup for the last 65 years or so, in fact, one that might have been a brand’s top-seller.

Nissan’s economical, reliable and family-friendly compact sedan, Sentra, delivers what Nash, Studebaker, and later AMC built their business on. Never mind it’s made in Mexico, heck nearly all vehicles made on US soil are now pickups, SUVs, or crossovers. Sedans are as passe as hula-hoops, yo-yos, Beanie babies, and labubus. Shudder!

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But the few foreign automakers who have stuck with at least one, if not several, low-cost, high-efficiency sedans are reaping the benefits. Sales are up. These are Cars that people can afford to buy, operate, and still meet family needs.

Nissan, which has taken it on the chin financially for a few years, has redesigned its Sentra (launched in 1982) with an especially handsome face and profile, plus re-pricing that means it starts just a smidge less than its 2025 model.

The base S model screams bargain at $23,845 while the tested top-trim SL lists at an equally impressive $29,235. Even after adding options, it settled at just $30,820. That’s about $20 grand shy of today’s average price.

For that you get a quick-handling family sedan with decent ride, adequate power and good gas mileage. But that might just be what one expects.

Add to that, for 2026, a wide two-in-one screen with 12.3-inch info screen, sunroof, heated flat-bottom steering wheel, dual automatic climate controls, plush fake-leather seats (no one will know they’re fake if you don’t tell them), Nissan’s Pro Pilot safety system, revised suspension dampers, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There’s even Google Assistant with voice recognition, a wireless charging pad, two USB-C ports up front, one in the rear and two charging outlets in back too. There’s even a 12-volt DC power outlet and Nissan Connect Services with WiFi hotspot. This baby is all teched up.

Much of this aims at the younger buyer, likely a first-time new car buyer. But then that’s who needs a high-value low-cost car that’s easy to drive and operate.

Let’s talk about its drivability as many folks now are used to the heft and cumbersome handling of larger truck-based SUVs and crossovers.

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Sentra is nimble, easy to park and move around on a crowded highway. It’s easy to forget how much fun a compact car can be to drive. With a little more power (maybe add a hybrid system) Sentra would be something younger drivers could easily aspire to. Older buyers may recall the peppy and sporty handling Nissan Sentra SR of the 1990s.

For the record, Sentra uses the same 2.0-liter I4 that powered previous models. Horsepower is just 149, with 146 lb-ft. of torque. For new or younger buyers, I’d point out that my 2001 Toyota Camry, a slightly larger sedan, had just 135 horsepower, yet was a fine drive and carried our family of four for well beyond 120,000 miles. (Thanks for that update grandpa!)

Three drive modes are available too, but Standard will do it most times. Sport juices up the power a bit for faster highway entry. The modes are engaged via a console toggle.

Sentra’s ride has been improved with the revised suspension dampers for 2026, but let’s be honest, this is still a smallish car so it can feel a little firm on crumbling city streets. Yet, I was never uncomfortable in the Sentra SL.

Nissan upgraded the CVT too, so shifting remains relatively seamless and well suited to the sedan’s I4. There is some engine growl under heavy acceleration, but not overwhelming.

Gas mileage? I thought you’d never ask. I earned 28.5 mpg in mostly city and suburban driving. The EPA ratings are 29 mpg city and 36 mpg highway.

While I vote the nose and grille’s styling here among the best on the market today, it’s not just the handsome looks that should turn a buyer’s head. Nor just the price tag. Nope, open the door, sit inside and especially on the SL it’s hard not to be impressed.

The Atlantic Gray Metallic ($495) test car delivered a rich and stylish navy blue over cream interior, the dash and door tops being blue and the lower door trim and seats being supple creamy fake leather. I only point out the fake part because you’d be hard-pressed to prove it to most folks.

Seats are quilted for an upscale look and feel. The driver’s seat is powered, but the passenger’s is not. That’s to keep costs down. But both front seats are heated as is the steering wheel, wrapped in leather and featuring Nissan’s popular flat-bottom design that frees up knee space for easier ingress and egress.

Legroom is substantial, enough to accommodate four adults. Overhead is small, powered sunroof that slightly reduces front-seat headroom. Not an issue for us of the shorter persuasion.

Nissan’s new dual-screen instrument panel and info screen is slick and blends well into the simplified dash, plus that larger info touchscreen is easy to use. Below it and the center air ducts are haptic climate and heated seat controls, but those engaged quickly without multiple taps. All very logical.

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Note too Nissan includes an 8-speaker Bose audio system in the SL trim. Sounds good! A fine 360-degree camera also is standard, with a separate button if you need to engage it quickly.

Nissan has upgraded the Sentra safety system adding its Safety Shield 360 that includes everything but bubble-wrap to protect the car. Included is moving object detection, pedestrian and cyclist detection, intelligent forward collision warning, blind-spot warning, automatic rear braking, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist, traction control, and a security system along with a few other simpler items.

Continuing on the practical side there’s a big trunk, 14.3 cubic feet. That’s sizeable and can be made larger by folding down the split rear seats. Helpful when moving to a new apartment. Seatbacks are released via two release levers in the trunk. Easy!

This one added some niceties that one can find on pricier cars, illuminated kick plates ($370), interior door scuff protection ($120), and illuminated trunk scuff plates with a trunk lid lighting upgrade ($400). Budget-minded buyers may skip those to keep the cost at $30k.

Each trim comes with varying no-extra-cost colors. The SL can be had in black, white, bronze, red or two shades of gray. Again, plenty of choices without paying more.

Beyond the entry-level S is the SV at $24,615, the slightly sportier SR at $26,245 and then the tested SL. Note the SR is available in two-tone paint schemes that include a black roof that adds a touch of pizazz.

There’s plenty of competition, but Sentra is a strong choice. If a hybrid is your desire consider the Honda Civic, Toyota Prius or Corolla, Hyundai’s Elantra and the new Subaru Crosstrek that I’ll review next week. Other gas-only sedans include Kia’s K4, Volkswagen’s Jetta, and the Mazda3.

Folks looking for economy, both at the purchase and down the road will do well to consider the restyled Sentra.

FAST STATS: 2026 Nissan Sentra SL

Hits: Handsome low-cost family sedan with quick handling, adequate acceleration, decent ride, and good gas mileage. Seats four comfortably, heated well shaped front seats, heated D-shaped steering wheel, push-button start, easy to use info screen, sunroof, and Bose sound system. Great safety features standard, plus a 360-degree camera, big trunk and standard Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

Misses: Ride can be a bit jiggly, but not severe, engine a bit growly at high revs, no hybrid yet.

Made in: Mexico

Engine: 2.0-liter I4, 149 hp/146 torque

Transmission: Xtronic CVT automatic

Weight: 3,177 lbs.

Wheelbase: 106.6 in.

Length: 183.3 in.

Cargo: 14.3 cu.ft.

MPG: 29/36

MPG: 28.5 (tested)

Base Price: $24,835 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Options:

Illuminated kick plates, $370

Interior door scuff protection, $120

Power delivery charging ports, $245

Illuminated trunk scuff plates w/trunk lid lighting upgrade, $400

Premium paint, $450

Test vehicle: $30,820

Sources: Nissan, www.kbb.com