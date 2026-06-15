2026 Subaru Solterra Touring XT review

Subaru finally entered the EV market a couple years ago with Solterra, an AWD crossover it developed with Toyota, which also offers a FWD model of its version, now known as the bZ.

Both were edgy (some would say odd) designs with mild electric range and mild power along with slowish charging.

Well, Subaru fixes nearly all that with its 2026 Solterra, including smoothing out much of its exterior styling, while it still remains distinctive. More on that in a sec.

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The bigger deal is an increase in range and power, both vital to EV sales, with an improved 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery.

Subaru has upgraded its two electric motors so the two lower trims, Premium and Limited modes now deliver 233 horsepower, up from 215. Meanwhile the Limited XT and tested Touring XT go gangbusters with a massive jump to 338 hp.

Range for the lower powered models increases to a respectable 278 miles from what had been about 225 miles. However, the higher horse trims remain in that 230-mile range, my max when charging to 100%.

More good news, the charging is quicker, Subaru saying the batteries can be boosted from 10% to 80% power in about 30 minutes. I was happy getting about a 15% gain overnight on just a 110-volt outlet. With the crossover averaging 3.7 miles per 1% of charge that earned the Solterra about 40 miles of daily range restoration. Fine for most of us going to work or running daily errands, and few of us would run the batteries down to less than 20%.

Additionally, a NACS-style adaptor has been added so Solterra can be charged using Tesla supercharging stations. (You’ll need a Tesla app to pay.) That vastly increases the nationwide charging infrastructure now that most federal spending on such has been curtailed.

That’s the technical side of the improvements.

But looks are important, as every former Gremlin or Aztek owner can attest.

Smoothing out the looks help the Solterra appeal to a broader audience, now with slimmer headlights and lighted Subaru logo on the nose, a much more minimalistic design. Still has the boomerang taillight design that is distinctive but that too isn’t as disjointed a look as previously.

The tester added a two-tone paint scheme for $970, with a body that was Harbor Mist Gray Pearl and a Galactic Black roof. This looked spiffy with a black two-pronged roof spoiler and a small trunk lid spoiler. All models except the white, black and silver models feature sparkling Astro Black Mica fender cladding. This too adds some styling panache. Those three other colors feature body-colored cladding.

The added EV power gives Solterra plenty of oomph for fast instantaneous acceleration, even in Eco or Normal drive modes. Sport is available but best kept for highway entry ramps. Plus, using Sport will burn up your electrons more quickly.

Still, fast quiet getaways are fun and will frustrate your nearby muscle truck drivers at stoplights as you whistle away without a sound.

Handling is easy and responsive too. I’d be lying to say this felt sporty, but with quick power and light steering the Solterra is more fun than many crossovers, no matter the powerplant. Batteries give the crossover some heft, so cornering is stout with no body roll and parking remains a snap.

Ride also is improved with stiffer front suspension now along with softer rear suspension to level things out for a more controlled and comfortable ride. Remember too all Solterras come with AWD for excellent traction, while its Toyota cousin starts with FWD, but is available with AWD. Ground clearance for Solterra is a generous 8.3 inches in case you trundle off road.

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Subaru made positive changes for the most part inside too. Everything looks better but the main instrument cluster is still a long way from the steering wheel, sort of like a heads-up display, but atop the dash not in the windshield. Styling is improved, but I’m still no fan.

I do like the squared leather-clad steering wheel that I see some are now calling a squircle. It’s sort of a cross between a Tesla’s yoke and standard circular wheel. Makes seeing the gauges a tad easier while freeing up knee room for simpler entries and exits.

Big news, because it’s bigger, is the 14-inch Subaru multimedia touchscreen. Easy enough to use, but no navigation system is included and virtually all controls are located in the screen. That means activating heated and cooled seats and the heated wheel must be tapped on that screen, not so easy when driving as the icons are small.

Below the big screen are two wireless charging pads for phones, a nice touch. Wish the surface was a bit grippier though as the phones can shift a bit if only one is in a charger.

One plus I didn’t get to test during my summertime drive, new radiant heaters to warm front passengers’ feet. One is under the steering wheel and the other under what would be a glove box, if there were one. These are controlled via the heated seat controls and project heat down on the front occupants feet, Subaru says. Good idea. Hope to try this out in winter next time.

Seats are well-shaped and comfy front and rear with plenty of head and legroom. Front seats are powered. Rear seats are heated. Overhead is a panoramic sunroof with power shade and there’s also a Harman Kardon stereo in this Touring XT trim.

Good storage room under the power hatch too, so family friendly, or camping supplies friendly, or dog toting friendly.

Just one more bugaboo to mention before we move on, the annoying back-up chime when the car is in reverse. It sounds like a seatbelt warning, although it appears to beep more quietly now.

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Certainly, Subaru delivers on safety with its EyeSight driver assist system along with adaptive cruise control and now also adds headlight washers and automatic bright lights.

Pricing has come down too. The base Premium trim starts at $39,945 with delivery. It has 18-inch wheels and StarTex fake leather seats. The Limited at $42,845 upgrades to 20-inch wheels, power seats, an HK audio system, and heated steering wheel and seats.

The more powerful EV motors start with the Limited XT at $44,345 and the tested Touring XT lists at $47,305. The tester added only the two-tone paint so ended at $48,275, just a smidge below the average new car price.

Competitors? Obviously, Toyota’s bZ, its cousin, plus Hyundai’s fine Ioniq5, Kia’s EV6, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, and Chevy’s Equinox EV. Subaru’s new Solterra is now a much more competitive player in the crossover EV market.

FAST STATS: 2026 Subaru Solterra Touring XT

Hits: Excellent acceleration, good handling and ride, plus AWD. Fast charging, panoramic sunroof, big screen, heated/cooled supportive front power seats, heated wheel, heated rear seats, power hatch, solid safety systems, wireless phone chargers, automatic bright lights, headlight washers, HK audio, good cargo space and ground clearance.

Misses: Range just 230 miles, odd dash with deep driver instrument pod, annoying backup chime sounds like a seatbelt warning.

Made in: Aichi, Japan

Power: Dual electric motors, 338 hp

Transmission: Automatic

Weight: 4,510 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

Length: 184.6 in.

Cargo: 24 - 64 cu.ft.

Ground Clearance: 8.3 in.

Range: 278 mi. stated/230 observed

Base Price: $47,305 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $45,556

Option: Harbor Mist Gray Pearl w/Galactic Black roof paint, $970

Test vehicle: $48,275

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com