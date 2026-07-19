2026 Ford Explorer Tremor 4x4 review

Ford’s handsome 3-row SUV, the Explorer, continues as one of the finest on the market, now adding even more power along with Tremor branding and colorful trim. Tremor replaces the Timberline model.

Tremor, as its name implies, is a beast, but a refined one to be sure. But one can say that about many SUVs.

So, what sets it apart? Let’s talk about BlueCruise.

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That’s the autonomous, hands-free driving system that Ford has been rolling out in its extensive lineup of luxury, or near-luxury, SUVs in both its Ford and Lincoln stables. BlueCruise is standard on the Explorer Tremor and you’ll be glad it is.

On a roundtrip to Indianapolis this summer I engaged BlueCruise (just press a button on the steering wheel and toggle to Set, just like any cruise control) and let it do Much of the 600 or so miles we explored. I won’t call it flawless, but it’s darned near perfect. It knows when the SUV is closing too fast on a highway slowpoke and automatically turns on its turn signal and then pulls into the passing lane.

No need to worry, BlueCruise already looked behind you to make sure all was clear. After passing the creeper it turns on the right signal and pulls back in the cruising lane. You must continue to watch out the windshield to keep it engaged, or be scolded, but that’s it.

I found just one drawback on Indiana’s 2-lanes of northbound I-65. BlueCruise only looks so far ahead, often pulling back into the cruising lane when a slower vehicle (usually a semi) is up ahead and then necessitates pulling into the passing lane just a short distance later. So, then your SUV looks to be That Guy who is in and out of lanes. Many drivers would stay in the passing lane until past the second slowpoke, then move back over.

Not a big deal, but sometimes your vehicle can get trapped in the slow lane until a row of law flaunters (is 90 mph the new speed limit?) blast past.

One other BlueCruise thought of note for this Chicago-built SUV, because the steering feel is so heavy in Tremor (no matter the drive mode and there are six) BlueCruise relieves or lessens driving fatigue.

There’s another helper for that too, massaging seats, part of a monster $11,850 option package, but more on it in a bit. These seats are referred to by Ford as multi-contour seats and are controlled by the electric buttons on the lower seat cushion’s side. That activates the giant touchscreen mid-dash where a driver selects one of seven massage functions, for back, or legs, or both. Nice!

Much of Tremor is aimed at pleasing and comforting the driver and up to seven passengers, depending on Explorer row two options. The Tremor goes with captain’s chairs in row two so will accommodate six adults comfortably. Those seats fold forward and slide so it’s easy to load the back row.

There are power buttons under the power hatch to lower and raise the third-row seats to create generous cargo space. That power third row is part of that pricey option package.

For the record, that also includes a panoramic sunroof with powered shade, a snazzy Bang & Olufsen audio system with 14 speakers, special ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, three driver’s seat memory settings and those massaging front seats. It’s called the Ultimate Package for a reason.

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This Carbonized Gray (dark metallic gray) tester featured a sophisticated gray interior with orange accents and well-shaped cloth seats trimmed in leather. Beyond the stitching is an orange Tremor logo on the front of its seat backs, driving home the branding. That orange stitching looks sharp too as it’s on the dash, door trim, console, and thick leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Explorer’s console top is flat black and there’s ridged matte metal trim on the dash and doors. A metal rotary shifter sits on the console. Guess I’m finally getting used to that placement.

The digital driver instrument panel screen is easy to see and use as are the myriad buttons on the flat-bottom steering wheel’s hub. The info touchscreen is 13.2 inche) and easy to use too. However, note it can be a bit busy in that there are 20 selections on the home screen, to access various apps and functions. The radio was simple.

Yet the heated/cooled seats and heated wheel are activated via tiny icons on the screen, so a bit hard to see and tap when driving. Better to put those buttons on the console. Note Tremor includes heated second row seats along with various charging plugs.

As for on-road performance, not much new to report here. Tremor features Ford’s racy 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6 that generates 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque. It’ll rumble up to highway speeds quickly, although there is some notchy shifting from the 10-speed automatic at city speeds.

Explorer is a large SUV so delivers a truck-like ride. Well-cushioned as it is, there’s still some bounciness. Tire noise is an issue too, not overpowering, but more growl on long highway drives due to the large all-terrain tires’ more aggressive tread pattern.

Already mentioned the heavy steering, certainly noticeable when parking the Explorer, and when trying to center the truck in a highway lane. Again, kudos to BlueCruise for easing that task.

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Safety equipment is substantial in Explorer along with it offering four-wheel-drive in case you’re heading off-road or tracking through serious snow or mud. Ground clearance is 8.7 inches, same as last week’s compact Subaru Crosstrek. Tremor is raised one inch from other Explorers with special springs and anti-roll bars. Add to that front and rear steel skid plates to protect the undercarriage’s sensitive bits.

Beyond the awesome BlueCruise and massaging seats Explorer’s gas mileage may have been the biggest, pleasant surprise. I got between 22.6 and 26.6 mpg in mostly highway driving. That lower figure included a couple days of around town errands. Indiana is flat, but 26.6 mpg was amazing for a non-hybrid three-row SUV carrying luggage.

Base price for this midlevel Explorer with fancy trim is $50,160, including delivery, but adding a few options and the expansive and expensive Ultimate package pushed this to $63,910.

An Explorer Active lists around $40k with 2-wheel-drive and $44k for 4WD. There’s also an ST-Line and Platinum trim surrounding the Tremor, while the high-end performance-oriented ST lists at $58,700.

Many, many, many competitors including the Kia Telluride (review coming next week), Hyundai Palisade, Honda Pilot, Chevy Traverse (reviewed recently) and Nissan Pathfinder. For those wanting a hybrid, look no further than the Toyota Highlander that gets roughly 36 mpg.

But for comfort, power, and the ease of long-distance driving thanks to BlueCruise, the Explorer is a heavyweight contender.

FAST STATS: 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor 4x4

Hits: Handsome roomy truck with monster power, 3 rows of seats and BlueCruise. Sophisticated interior with comfy heated cooled and massaging front seats, heated row 2 seats, big touchscreen, good safety equipment, panoramic sunroof, 6 drive modes, power up/down 3rd row seats B&O audio, 3-memory driver’s seat.

Misses: Heated/cooled seats handled via tiny screen icons, some shifts a bit notchy, trucky ride, some tire noise, heavy steering feel.

Made in: Chicago, Ill.

Engine: 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6, 400 hp/415 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 4,800 lbs.

Wheelbase: 119.1 in.

Length: 198.7 in.

Cargo: 16.3-46-86 cu.ft.

Tow: 5,600 lbs.

Ground Clearance: 8.7 in.

MPG: 17/22

MPG: 22.6-26.6 (tested)

Base Price: $50,160 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $48,801

Major Option:

Keyless entry pad, $455

Ultimate pkg. (panoramic sunroof w/powered shade, ambient lighting, B&O audio w/14 speakers, multi-contour front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver’s seat memory, power fold third row seats), $11,850

18-inch spare tire/jack kit, $400

Connectivity pkg., (7-years), $745

Sirius XM, 3-year, $300

Test vehicle: $63,910

Sources: Ford, www.kbb.com