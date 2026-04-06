2026 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FX review

A trip back in time sometimes can be a mind-cleanse, a perspective enforcer, even provide an infusion of simple joy.

An early family car for my crew was a 1987 Toyota Tercel hatchback. The kids were small and we were “poor.” To say the car was no frills, bare bones, low-budget is being kind. It didn’t even have a radio, just a slot in the dash where one should live. Out-the-door price was a frugal $6,000. And that was new, and we still needed a loan. We’re convinced the sales manager was just happy to get us, and those rambunctious little kids, out of his showroom, hence the price.

This week’s pleasant flashback was triggered by an Inferno (metallic orange) 2026 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FX zipping into my driveway.

Forty years later the compact Corolla Hatch is as close to that Tercel as anything on the road.

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First, it’s a cute hatchback and this new FX trim is infused with more than a bit of personality. The special color for starters, then add white 18-inch alloy wheels and a black spoiler over the rear hatch window. Inside, it adds supportive sport touring seats with orange stitching.

Pricing is absurdly low, a base SE model listing at $25,575 while this sportier looking FX bumps up to $28,175. A black roof also is optional with an FX package for $431, so no, it’s not a steal at $6k anymore, but is way under the $50 grand average new car price.

That economy extends over to its gas mileage, suddenly an important budgetary factor again with the current worldwide oil situation. The Corolla FX is rated 30 mpg city and 38 highway by the EPA. I managed 32.4 mpg in a week’s drive.

While my old Tercel was an underpowered economy car with just 78 horsepower and 87 pound-feet of torque, the Corolla FX packs 168 horses and 151 pound-feet of torque coming from a peppy 2.0-liter I4 with dual variable valve timing.

That’s not earth-shattering power, but the CVT is programmed to give it added low-end oomph, so what would pass as first gear is eager to please when pulling away from a stop. Crunch the gas pedal and there’s a bit of engine groan, but I’ve heard a lot worse and the Corolla calms down quickly when up to speed.

Three drive modes are controlled via a console toggle with Normal being fine for daily driving. Sport adds a tiny bit more power and Eco saves a tiny bit of gas.

Handling is light yet not sloppy, giving the hatch a sporty feel when zipping around town or changing lanes on the highway. This feels more precise than the price tag might insinuate.

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Ride isn’t tough either. Yes, it’s fairly firm as the wheelbase is short, at just 103.9 inches, but that’s 10 inches longer than my former Tercel and my family survived that, although our tooshies were younger. In fact, this Corolla is much larger, a full 15 inches longer and weighing 1,100 pounds more, much of that safety equipment, sound-deadening, and such.

Gotta praise the brakes here too, the fronts being vented discs. They stop the Corolla FX quickly.

Toyota delivers a handsome interior despite its low entry price, The black sport touring front seats are well-shaped with good lateral support and a comfy seat cushion wrapped in a soft brushed cloth material with fake leather side trim, complete with orange stitching. Front seats also are heated, but the steering wheel is not, nor is it a flat-bottom wheel, which would fit the sporty look of FX.

Wisely, the driver’s seat is powered while the passenger’s seat is manually adjusted.

That orange stitching that accents the seats carries over to the door trim, the leather-wrapped steering wheel and the shifter sleeve. Dash and door panels are a soft textured plastic that is an upgrade from previous hard plastic used in the older cars.

All controls are easy to figure out and find, plus Toyota uses an eight inch touchscreen for the infoscreen, along with volume knob and climate temperature adjustment. There also are steering wheel controls.

Adults easily fit up front, but the rear seat is made strictly for young children and their car seats, something that worked fine for us in the old Tercel and is practical for young families with wee ones.

No power hatch here, but for this price, one should not expect such a luxury. Lots of cargo room under it though and the rear seats easily split and fold flat. If one needs more rear seat legroom and can do with a bit less cargo space, opt for the Corolla sedan.

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A few other wins inside include a wireless phone charger under the center stack along with the heated seat toggles, plus this cutie comes with automatic high beam headlight, sun visors with extensions, and USB plugs for the rear seat. Corolla also is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

Praise to Toyota for delivering solid safety features with its Safety Sense 3.0 system. That now includes a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pushbutton start and the Corolla also includes its Star Safety system with stability and traction control along with brake assist and smart stop technology.

Things this dandy hatch could use, but no doubt would push its price up?

Start with a hybrid system. Sure it would add weight, but further boost fuel efficiency. I’d also add a flat-bottom steering wheel and 20 more horsepower.

Speaking of which … There is yet a sportier Corolla option, the Corolla GR, as in Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s racing arm. The GR is crazy with power, dropping in a turbocharged 3-cylinder 1.6-liter that belts out a wacko 300 horsepower and comes, appropriately, with a six-speed manual transmission and AWD. Pricing starts at $41grand and ends at about $50k. Serious stuff!

Oh, and if one simply needs a bit more equipment than the FX offers, and without the sexier wheels, seats and wing, there’s an XSE trim at barely more, $28,570. But that trim comes with LED fog lights, heated front seats trimmed in fake leather, plus an 8-speaker JBL sound system. That’s quite an upgrade from my radio-free Tercel all those years ago.

FAST STATS: 2026 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FX

Hits: Good handling, sufficient power with good low-end acceleration, sporty hatchback looks with snazzy white wheels and strong vented front brakes. Comfy supportive heated seats, power driver’s seat, wireless charger, 8-inch touchscreen, automatic-beams, visors w/extenders, solid safety equipment. High value pricing and good mpg.

Misses: No hybrid system, could use a bit more power and a flat-bottom sport wheel.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.0-liter I4 Dual VVT-i, 169 horsepower/151 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,150 lbs.

Length: 172 in.

Wheelbase: 103.9 in.

Cargo: 17.8 cu.ft.

MPG: 30/38

MPG: 32.4 (tested)

Base Price: $28,175 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $26,174

Options:

Connected services, $485

Door sill protectors, $179

Rear bumper protector, $89

Mudguards, $160

Frameless Homelink Mirror, $175

Trunk LED light, $25

Test vehicle: $29,088

Sources: Toyota kbb.com