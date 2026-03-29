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Savage On Wheels
Mark Savage's auto review column, Savage On Wheels, looks at a new vehicle every week and tells consumers what’s good, what’s not so good, and how the vehicle fits into the marketplace.

2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L review

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mark Savage
Published March 29, 2026 at 7:05 AM CDT
2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L right front
Mark Savage
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Savage On Wheels
2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L right front

The more things change, the more they stay the same, or so French novelist and critic Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr told us.

If he were alive today, he might have thought the same of Honda’s small crossover, the HR-V.

2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L lefr front
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L lefr front
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L nose
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L nose
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L profile
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L profile
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L left rear
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L left rear
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L tail
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L tail
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L hatch
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L hatch
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Four years ago, I tested one and except for a few minor tweaks and the ever-present sticker price creep, it remains the same. In fact, that earlier test car was the same color and trim, the top-level EX-L with AWD.

This handy family crossover was the handsome shade Honda calls Nordic Forest Pearl, a blue-green-gray that implies this model is more than entry-level. It also adds $455 to the modest price tag.

Honda’s new 2023 HR-V, its small SUV/crossover, is full of the former, yet seeing a starting price of $24,895.
Arts & Culture
2023 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L review
Mark Savage

What’s that?

Ah, just $29,450 for a FWD LX model and $33,300 for this AWD-equipped EX-L. Keeping with its simplicity theme at this price point, Honda offers just three trims and start as front-drive, with AWD costing $1,500 extra. You’ll likely want that if you live in the northern tier. We had a major snow dump during my test week, so the AWD’s traction served well.

Back to pricing. While still budget-minded, it has crept up $3,200 from the 2023 model I previously tested. Sign of the times, sadly. The lesson? Buy early, buy often one supposes.

Still HR-V remains a likeable and confident small crossover. What follows may sound much like what I had to say in summer of 2022 when this revamped model first appeared.

Styling leans just slightly toward sleek with a roofline that sweeps down in back and a nose and tail that still look as good as its competitors, of which there are many. A sound deadening system and acoustic glass make the interior a bit quieter than some crossovers, but there’s still some road noise and a bit of rumble from the rear tires.

As I mentioned in 2022, Honda improved the HR-V by adding a multi-link rear suspension to replace the former torsion beam in pre-2023 models. That helped ride quality, although it still is on the firm side. The Honda though corners with confidence and the steering is lively.

Power is mild, to say the least, at 158 horsepower from a 2.0-liter I4. No turbo here, and no hybrid system to boost power or fuel economy. Other competitors offer one or both.

The automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) is super smooth, giving the HR-V solid off-the-line performance, almost like a regular variable gear tranny. So, despite its mild horsepower, acceleration is decent from a stop.

Honda equips the crossover with three drive mode toggles too, Normal, Eco and Snow, the latter being something Wisconsinites can appreciate. No Sport mode though to pump up the power. That might be a nice upgrade, along with a hybrid system.

Honda does include as standard a hill descent button on the console in case you get off road and need to slowly creep down an incline while retaining good traction. It’s fine in an emergency, but this is not an off-roader.

Gas mileage is good, but not as stellar as some competitors, especially those hybrids.

I got 25.3 mpg in a week of cold weather driving. I’d gotten 30 mpg in a summer test drive. The EPA rates this at 25 mpg city and 30 highway. Consider that a recently tested Subaru Forester hybrid netted 33.3 mpg, and it’s larger and heavier.

Safety features include what Honda calls Honda Sensing with smart cruise control, collision-mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, traffic jam assist and road departure mitigation. Naturally there is blind-spot warning and a rear cross-traffic monitor, plus a driver attention monitor.

2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L dashboard
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L dashboard
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L interior
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L interior
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L interior
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L interior
Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, HR-V looks more upscale than some competitors, this one touting cream-colored leather-trimmed seats and dash. Most surfaces one might touch are soft or padded, creating a premium feel and protecting your elbows from bruises caused by hard plastic knocks.

Standard in all models now is a nine-inch info screen and wireless phone charger tucked beneath the center stack. There are dual climate controls too and a small sunroof overhead.

I like Honda’s honeycomb metal dash trim that reflects the exterior’s grille, a nice styling touch that makes this interior look more youthful.

Seats are well contoured and comfy, with the driver’s seat being powered, while the front passenger’s seat is manually adjusted. Front seats are heated too, but not the steering wheel.

In back the hatch is manually operated, no power, which I would expect at least on the tested top trim model.

Good legroom and headroom front and rear and the cargo area is generous too at 24 cubic feet with the back seats in place. That expands to 55.1 cubic feet if the split rear seats are lowered.

The EX-L does deliver a few extras, silver steering wheel spokes, footwell lighting and dynamic illuminated climate controls, so there is that. All models also get larger 18-inch alloy wheels, up from 17 inches, and the rear windows have privacy glass now.

2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L rear seat
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L rear seat
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L door panel
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2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L door panel
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Honda’s HR-V is made in Mexico so subject to tariffs when they are being enforced. Still, the tester came in at $33,755, a solid bargain in today’s market.

Competitors, as mentioned, are many.

For more power there’s the Mazda CX-30 and Hyundai Kona with turbocharged small I4 engines. Others to consider are the Kia Seltos, Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Corolla Cross and Chevy Trax and Trailblazer. The Subaru and Toyota offer hybrid systems while the Trax is FWD only and the Trailblazer offering AWD.

Choices, choices! At least ol’ Jean-Baptiste didn’t have to decide which crossover to purchase.

FAST STATS: 2026 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L

Hits: Confident handling, OK ride, AWD. Fine MPG, roomy attractive interior, small sunroof, wireless phone charger, 9-inch info screen, dual climate controls, power driver’s seat, well contoured seats, heated front seats. Full range of safety features standard along with hill descent control.

Misses: No power hatch, modest power.

Made in: Mexico

Engine: 2.0-liter I4, 158 horsepower/138 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,293* lbs.

Length: 179.8 in.

Wheelbase: 104.5 in.

Cargo: 24-55.1 cu.ft.

MPG: 25/30

MPG: 25.3 (tested)

Base Price: $33,300 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Option: Nordic Forest paint, $455

Test vehicle: $33,755

Sources: Honda, kbb.com

*Car & Driver
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Mark Savage
Mark Savage writes the auto review column, Savage On Wheels, for WUWM (formerly for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) and Savageonwheels.com. He is the former executive editor of American Snowmobiler magazine and FineScale Modeler magazine, both part of Kalmbach Media in Waukesha.
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